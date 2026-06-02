Chimney Collective Announces Formation of Advisory Board Chaired by Industry Leader Mark Stoner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the formation of Chimney Collective, a new residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform bringing together Ashbusters, Felgemacher Masonry and Chimney, and Mid-Valley Chimney and Masonry, the platform today announced the formation of its Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board will be chaired by Mark Stoner, founder of Ashbusters and a longtime leader in the chimney services industry.

Joining Stoner on the Advisory Board are Alan Rush and Michael Boudart. Rush is the owner of Rush Profits, LLC, a residential services sales training company focused on helping business owners improve their salespeople, systems, and processes. His background includes more than 25 years of professional solution-selling experience. Boudart is President Emeritus at Lindemann Chimney Co. and an experienced executive with a history of deep success and influence in the chimney and fireplace industry.

"The formation of the Chimney Collective Advisory Board reflects our commitment to building this platform with deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and a practical understanding of what it takes to grow enduring residential service businesses," said Rhett Hogan, Co-Founder. "Mark, Alan, and Michael bring highly relevant expertise across chimney services, sales leadership, customer experience, and business building. Their guidance will be invaluable as Chimney Collective supports its founding partner companies and evaluates future growth opportunities," said Branson Tibbs, Co-Founder.

The Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance to Chimney Collective and its partner companies across areas including sales performance, technician development, customer service, operating best practices, leadership development, and long-term growth strategy.

"I am excited to chair the Advisory Board for Chimney Collective and help support a platform built around strong local companies, trusted technicians, and a shared commitment to doing the job the right way," said Mark Stoner. "Ashbusters, Felgemacher, and Mid-Valley each represent the kind of high-quality operators that can help set the standard for the next chapter of the chimney and fireplace services industry."

About Chimney Collective

Chimney Collective is a residential chimney, fireplace, and masonry services platform formed through the partnership of Ashbusters, Felgemacher Masonry and Chimney, and Mid-Valley Chimney and Masonry. The platform is focused on building a premier network of trusted local service providers that deliver professional chimney sweeping, inspections, repair, restoration, relining, masonry, fireplace services, appliance venting services, and related residential service solutions. Chimney Collective partners with leading owner-operators to support long-term growth while preserving the local brands, customer relationships, and employee cultures that made each business successful.

SOURCE Chimney Collective