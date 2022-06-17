China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) Releases the INDICS-OS Operating System and Industrial Digital Brain

A new generation of industrial interconnection platform "chip" - INDICS-OS operating system was released at the conference. As a new generation of operating system with open intelligence and cloud edge collaboration, INDICS-OS is an industrial resource connector, industrial data enabler and application development accelerator in the digital economy era. INDICS-OS can quickly connect machines with the digital world to realize the abstraction and integration of digital resources and one-stop agile development of digital twin + digital mainline industrial application. INDICS-OS is characterized by "six-all": all-factor open industrial resource connection, all-level interconnected digital twin application building, all-topology flexible hybrid cloud deployment architecture, all-innovation independent product service capability, all-series integrated development tool set, and all-ecological complete partner empowerment.

In the meantime, an industrial digital tool - industrial digital brain was also released at the conference. The industrial digital brain is an intelligent industrial analysis and governance product created to maintain the safety and stability of industrial chain and supply chain and support the building of modern industrial system. This product enjoys three hardcore advantages: the industrial economics method system keeping pace with the times; comprehensive and detailed industrial big data resources; and a new generation of autonomous and controllable digital technology. The industrial digital brain of CASICloud has been applied in many national ministries and commissions, local governments, chain owners and chain hosts to optimize the layout of state-owned capital industry and serve state-owned central enterprises, accelerate the creation of modern industrial chain length, and give play to the main support and financing driving effect; build a digital economy industry chain and innovation chain map covering more than 700 sub-sectors in all provinces and cities across China, and serve the scientific decision-making of the digital economy industry of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission; assist in building a modern industrial system and promote Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development.

The event has been held for six consecutive sessions from the first Industrial Internet Summit in 2017 to the International Conference on Industrial Internet in 2022. As the first batch of industrial Internet public service platform in the world and the first industrial Internet public service platform in China built by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), the CASICloud Platform is constantly being upgraded and transformed. With industry-leading, cross-industry and cross-domain system engineering service capability, innovative integration capability of manufacturing technology and information technology, safe and controllable industrial Internet service capability, complete platform ecosystem and public service supporting capability, and qualified personel training capability, The blueprint for building a world-class industrial internet platform company is becoming increasingly clear.

