China Again Delays Verdict In Case of Journalist Yuyu Dong

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the decision by China to delay the verdict in the case of journalist Yuyu Dong.

"We understand from sources that China has again delayed the verdict in the case of journalist Yuyu Dong, who is being tried on charges of espionage. The verdict date has now been extend to June 27, 2024.

Dong attended his secret trial in July 2023, which lasted 5 hours but produced no verdict. Since then the court has repeatedly delayed the verdict dates in three-month increments without attempting to produce a verdict or providing an explanation. For the most recent extension, the court made the decision to delay on March 15, although but the three-month delay period did not begin until March 27. We do not believe the dates of this last delay period have been previously reported so we choose to do so on World Press Freedom Day.

"Mr. Dong has now been detained since late February 2022. This is 2 years and 2 months. During this time he has not seen or spoken to his family. He has no visitors other than his lawyers.

"We urge China to release Yuyu Dong. He has done nothing wrong. There is no case to be made against him. These charges are meritless."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and through programs and trainings. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club

