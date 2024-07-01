China Again Extends Detention of Journalist Yuyu Dong to September 27

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on China's decision to extend detention for journalist Yuyu Dong – a former Nieman Fellow -- being held in jail in Beijing.

"We have recently learned that Chinese journalist Yuyu Dong will continue to be detained in a Beijing jail until at least September 27, 2024. Arrested in February 2022, he has been detained 2 years and 4 months prior to this latest extension. Dong was tried in July 2023, but the court offered no verdict at that time. Since then, he has been given a series of extended detentions. This last one will extend more than a year past his trial.

"In these kinds of national security cases the verdict is often rendered the same day as the trial. It appears the court is struggling to reach a verdict in this case. This delay calls into question their case against Dong. We ask China to consider releasing Yuyu. He should be reunited with his family."

