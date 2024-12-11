China Airlines successfully integrates IBS Software's iCargo solution into its strategic management infrastructure

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Airlines (CI), the leading Taiwanese carrier, has successfully implemented IBS Software's iCargo solution into its strategic air cargo management infrastructure. By implementing the industry leading digital technology solution into their framework, China Airlines has taken a huge leap in their digital transformation journey, paving the way as one of the top 15 air cargo carriers globally.

China Airlines Integrates iCargo Solution for Strategic Management

IBS Software's fully integrated digital platform solution will enable China Airlines to solidify its air cargo business management capabilities across sales and import/export operations. By embracing the digital technology capabilities presented by iCargo, this transition will future-proof China Airline's core cargo platform with innovative management technology to optimise cargo operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

This technology transformation is integral to China Airline's digital transformation plan, which sees the airline gradually minimising its dependency on legacy systems for cargo planning applications and moving towards an end-to-end digital solution for overall cargo management.

Eddy Liu, Senior Vice President of China Airlines comments "China Airlines is taking active measures towards being a world-leading cargo carrier. Transitioning to a cloud-based SaaS solution and consolidating our existing platforms with IBS Software will streamline our current processes and boost efficiency. We look forward to working together to transform the air cargo industry."

"China Airlines has long dominated the air cargo market as a leader in executing complex cargo transportation requirements across the globe." said Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice President & Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions at IBS Software. "This agreement reinforces IBS Software's key objective to digitise airline carrier systems by creating innovative and efficient solutions to streamline processes. We anticipate a long and healthy working relationship with China Airlines as partners in leading cargo operations."

ABOUT CHINA AIRLINES

China Airlines was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group's fleet has grown to 109 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to provide every traveler with an enjoyable flying experience, aiming to "become the preferred airlines in Taiwan."

China Airlines is one of 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, giving passengers access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines promotes a safe, high-quality flying experience, as well as eco-friendly, innovative and attentive services. We strive to provide travelers with the perfect journey and consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service.

Major domestic and overseas awards received by China Airlines in recent years include: being listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, the most authoritative international sustainability index for eight consecutive years. China Airlines was recognized with the top "Giant Thumb Award" at the National Enterprise Environmental Protection Awards. The airline has consecutively won the "Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award", the "Global Corporate Sustainability Award", and was selected for the "FTSE4Good Emerging Index" and "FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index". China Airlines has been awarded the "Golden Flyer Award", the top award in Taiwan's civil aviation industry, was named the "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler magazine, was voted the Travellers Choice Major Airline Asia on TripAdvisor, and was rated a "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards.

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

