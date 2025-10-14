China and Singapore Lead All Countries Searching Miami Real Estate

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Singapore rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for most global web searches for South Florida real estate in September 2025, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI).

Shenzhen, China's biggest electronics manufacturing and export city, finished as the top city searching Miami real estate for the month. Singapore, an island country and city-state in Southeast Asia, was the No. 2 top city searching Miami.

"Asia continues to be an emerging market for South Florida real estate with our clean air, ideal weather and growth as a FinTech destination being major attractions," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Eddie Blanco said. "The new $1 million Gold Card that potentially could grant American residency in record time plus a temporary injunction on SB 264 are two factors for the increase in searches from Asia."

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order launching the Gold Card, which will cost $1 million and grant U.S. residency. China and India are expected to be the top countries to apply. It is cheaper than Singapore's investment visa program, which costs nearly $8 million. But the Gold Card is likely to be challenged in the courts and potentially by Congress.

Florida Senate Bill 264 (SB 264), which banned Chinese nationals without permanent U.S. residency from buying property or land in Florida, is facing legal challenges that have temporarily halted its enforcement. The law prohibits countries like China, Russia and others from owning agricultural land and properties near military installations.

About 150 countries searched MiamiRealtors.com, which has three consumer-facing property search portals, in September 2025. The top 10 includes countries from four continents: North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Colombia has now finished in the top three countries searching Miami real estate in each of the last 42 months (three-plus years).

Top 10 Countries Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2025:

China

Singapore

Colombia

Spain

India

Philippines

Canada

Argentina

Venezuela

Ireland

Global Buyers Purchase Half of New Construction Sales in South Florida Via New Report

International buyers purchased 49% of new South Florida construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales over an 18-month period ending in July 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS® first-ever New Construction Global Sales Report. Data was aggregated from 9,115 units in 37 new construction condominium projects in the Miami market area. MIAMI collaborated with Cervera Real Estate, ISG World, PMG, SERHANT. New Development and ONE Sotheby's International Realty for the report.

Argentina purchased the most South Florida real estate among foreign countries in 2024, according to the 2024 Profile of International Home Buyers of the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI). Argentinian buyers purchased 18% of all international purchases in South Florida. Colombia (14%), Canada (8%), Brazil (6%) and Mexico (6%) rounded out the top 5, respectively. Access the report: https://bit.ly/25MiamiGlobalStudy

Florida is the top U.S. destination for foreign buyers (20% of all sales), according to NAR's 2024 Profile of International transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. Florida has been the No. 1 state for foreign home buyers for the last 16 years.

About half of all international home sales (49%) in Florida are in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, according to the 2024 Florida Realtors' annual Profile of International Residential Real Estate Activity in Florida.

One in five of all U.S. international home sales happen in Florida and one in two in Florida are in the Miami metro market.

South Florida secures 10% of all international home sales in the entire U.S. annually.

Miami remains a bargain for prime property ($1M and up) compared to other global cities, according to the 2025 Knight Frank Wealth Report. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 58 square meters of prime property in Miami. That is almost four times more than Monaco (19 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

Top 10 International Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2025

Singapore (island country and city-state) Shenzhen, China Bogota, Colombia Dublin, Ireland Medellin, Colombia Buenos Aires, Argentina Toronto, Canada London, England Barranquilla, Colombia Amsterdam, Netherlands

Virginia No. 1 State Searching for Miami Real Estate

Virginia registered the most domestic Miami real estate web searches in September 2025.

New York was the top state for out-of-state buyers in the South Florida area, according to the 2024 Profile of International Home Buyers of the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI). Access the report: https://bit.ly/25MiamiGlobalStudy

Top 10 U.S. States Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2025

Virginia California Washington New York Georgia Iowa Ohio Texas Nevada North Carolina

Top 10 U.S. Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in September 2025

San Jose, CA Ashburn, VA Des Moines, IA New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA Tampa, FL Dallas, TX Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX

