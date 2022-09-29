China Clean Expo 2022 Concludes Successfully in Nanjing, China

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Clean Expo (CCE), organized by IM Sinoexpo with the strong support of ISSA – The worldwide cleaning industry association, China Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, and China Architectural Culture Centre, wrapped up successfully on 27 August in Nanjing International Expo Center.

As a sub-show of Hotel & Shop Plus, the leading hospitality and commercial space event in China, CCE Nanjing 2022 brought together over 200 companies inside and outside China to showcase their latest cleaning products, equipment, and solutions specifically for hotels, commercial facilities, and public space. Hotel & Shop Plus 2022 totally gathered more than 1,100 exhibitors covering 74,000 sqm exhibition space, and the visits of trade buyers reached 33,177 during the 3-day exhibition. There are more than 50 forums, competitions and equipment demonstrations took place on the show floor of CCE. For those who could not attend the exhibition physically, the live streaming of onsite activities was provided, which has gained over 33,000 views in total.

Industry big names under one roof, showcasing the development of cleaning industry

CCE Nanjing 2022 has got over 200 international and local well-known brands to exhibit under one roof, such as Tennant, i-team, 3M, Rubbermaid, Kimberly-Clark, Softbank, Lanxess, Makita, Sailstar, Cleanwill, Comac, Trust, STIHL, Gaussian, Deepblue, Triooo, Becher, Saite Intelligence, IDRIVERPLUS, Aoting, PARTNER ROBOT, HOWE TECH, Chancee, NTWZ, Marshell, Lionser, SICHENG, Meijiada, JP-TREE, KOKOBOTS, CHEMCLEAN, Biozone, and LK. Exhibits were spanning from 8 show sectors of Cleaning Equipment & Accessories, Cleaning Tools & Agents, Restroom Supplies, Air Purification & Epidemic Prevention, Building Facility Maintenance & Management, Smart Cleaning Systems, Laundry Equipment & Products, Environmental Sanitation Facilities & Products.

The exhibition halls were bustling with professional buyers including property management companies, cleaning service providers, public facility management companies, commercial real estate developers, shopping center owners, hotel groups and retailers from all over the country. Business negotiations could be seen everywhere. Cleaning professionals took good advantage of CCE to catch up with industry peers, look for suppliers, forge valuable connections and gain market insights.

Get inspired for commercial cleaning through highly esteemed activities

More than 50 forums and conferences were held on the show floor, including East China Cleaning Innovative Development Forum, Yangtze River Delta International Facility Management Forum, The 9th China "Quality Air, Good Future" Theme Forum, National Cleaning Industry Entrepreneur Communication Day, Forum on Hotel and Property Cleaning and Environment in the New Normal. There were over 100 industry experts and influencers attended the forums and conferences to share opinions on topics people are most concerned in the fields of cleaning, property management, laundry, air purification, HVAC and epidemic prevention. The number of audiences reached 2,000.

Besides the forums and conferences, Cleaning Skills Competitions were also held onsite sponsored by Tennant, 3M, Wanlilong, and Jiemeitiandi. Through multiple competition events including dust mopping, glass cleaning, scrubber operating, stone conservation and air treatment, it fully displayed the latest technologies and innovative development in commercial cleaning service. The competitions reflected not only players' high proficiency in cleaning skill, but also made end user experience visible, which raised more attention and influence for sponsored cleaning products and equipment.

Launch new product at Cleaning Equipment Live Demonstration Zone

CCE provided a special area with roadshow stage and circular track for innovative cleaning equipment manufacturers to launch their new machine and demonstrate how the machine works. 2022 participants are Saite, Aoting, Howe, Deepblue, M-service, X-human, Ant-brother, Idriver, Softbank, Cleanwill, and Chancee. The live demonstration zone brought an exciting opportunity for all exhibitors and visitors a clean and clear future.

ISSA Pavilion returned to CCE 2022

CCE welcomed back ISSA Pavilion this edition, about 20 ISSA member companies and outstanding brands locally and internationally joined the pavilion, including Tennant, i-team, 3M, Lanxess, Camerico, S.P.E, EMC, Ant-brother, Kinstronic, Langtong, Wellington and YEDAAUTO etc. Jade Liao, ISSA China Manager delivered a keynote speech on international trends in facility service management at the East China Cleaning Innovative Development Forum; and shared the market insight about cleaning equipment at the Overseas Brands Distributor Forum, bringing world leading industry knowledge to Chinese cleaning professionals. With further cooperation on trade shows, certificates and education, ISSA will continue to support the international strategy of CCE.

See you at CCE 2023 in Shanghai!

CCE 2022 in Nanjing has concluded with great success, we highly appreciate the help and support we received from our partners, exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders. Next year, CCE will return to Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) on 28-31 March 2023. Looking forward to meeting you in Shanghai!

About China Clean Expo (CCE)

Launched in 2002, China Clean Expo (CCE) is the one-stop cleaning solution provider for commercial, institutional and industrial facilities. Exhibit categories include cleaning equipment and accessories, tools and chemical agents, restroom supplies, indoor air purification, epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, and environmental sanitation. As one of the sub-shows of Hotel & Shop Plus, CCE has the unique advantage of visitor resource from hospitality and commercial space sector. Recognized as the must-attend event for cleaning industry in China, CCE is the right place to connect with cleaning suppliers and buyers from China and all over the world. For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en.

About Hotel & Shop Plus

Hotel & Shop Plus is China's leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel & Shop Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space.

About IM Sinoexpo

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, Informa PLC is the world's top trade show organizer listed on FTSE 100.

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sq.m, (accounted for 1/10 of Shanghai's total exhibition rented area in 2019), creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application. The total number of employees is near 500.

