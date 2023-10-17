China Daily: Chronicle of porcelain comes to life in Jingdezhen's museums

News provided by

China Daily

17 Oct, 2023, 05:32 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Museums serve as the best windows through which to view a city's culture and history, and in Jingdezhen, there are a variety of such assemblages that tell the story of this millennial porcelain capital.

Continue Reading
A foreign journalist takes pictures of a collection of relics exhibited at the Imperial Kiln Museum in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province. Li Jin / China Daily
A foreign journalist takes pictures of a collection of relics exhibited at the Imperial Kiln Museum in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province. Li Jin / China Daily

Located in the northeast of Jiangxi province, Jingdezhen boasts a porcelain production history dating back more than 2,000 years, including over 10 centuries of kiln history and more than 600 years of imperial kiln history. One of its iconic landmarks is the Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum, which features a circular kiln shape in its exterior design. Opened in 1955 as the first large-scale ceramic-themed museum in China, it tells the story of the city's porcelain journey through everything from loading and firing for production of the kiln furniture to crafting decorative artifacts.

One of the stars of the museum's collection is a blue and white vase featuring an intertwined pattern of peony branches. Dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), it was unearthed intact from an ancient excavation and is the only one of its kind in the world.

The Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum holds more than 50,000 cultural relics and collections dating from the Neolithic Age to the Han (206 BC-AD 220) and Tang (618-907) dynasties. Starting in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), Chinese porcelain took a leading position among exported goods, and Jingdezhen porcelain spread throughout the world via the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

While the ceramics museum celebrates the long history of Chinese ceramics, the Imperial Kiln Museum sheds light on another of Jingdezhen's historic triumphs. Supported by the 600-year history of imperial kilns in the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), it showcases the city's archaeological achievements, including the remains of kiln sites from the Yuan to Ming and Qing dynasties.

Built in 2016, the Imperial Kiln Museum is designed in a shape that replicates Jingdezhen's traditional egg kiln and was constructed using kiln bricks. The museum displays ceramic fragments to illustrate the constant challenges faced by those working in the imperial kilns during the porcelain-firing process before ultimately succeeding in creating the perfectly fired blue-and-white porcelain.

The evolution of ceramics into an industry in modern China is the overriding theme of the Jingdezhen Industrial Heritage Museum. Built on the site of the Yuzhou Porcelain Factory's workshop for burning and smelting in Taoxichuan, a cultural and creative block is based on the Yuzhou factory established in 1958.

Two wooden walls respectively consisting of raft firewood for folk kilns and a wood-fired kiln for official kilns set at the entrance of the museum symbolize how ceramics underwent a mass revival in the early stages of the founding of the People's Republic of China. During this period, Jingdezhen opened 10 major factories in response to the industrial development of ceramics – including the Yuzhou factory. In response to the increased demand, the factories began industrialization production, which ensured the quantity and quality of their products.

In the 1990s, porcelain factories were phased out due to State-owned enterprise restructuring, but Jingdezhen's ceramics culture has been passed on. More diversified business patterns, including livestreaming and cultural and creative products that can be found in Taoxichuan and other districts are testimony to the great resilience of city's ceramics art.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Key role of youth in BRI in focus at Vision China

Key role of youth in BRI in focus at Vision China

The following article was published today by China Daily. Youth empowerment and the potential contributions of young professionals to the Belt and...
Protection and continuation of China's many ancient crafts a key aim of event

Protection and continuation of China's many ancient crafts a key aim of event

The 8th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Chengdu, China, an international platform for boosting high-level dialogue and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.