China General Chamber of Commerce USA Launches 2020 Annual Business Survey on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S.

However, despite these complex issues and the ongoing uncertainty, Chinese companies continue to be committed to the U.S. market, with 60% of those surveyed stating that their investments in America remains the same. They are also optimistic about the market recovery in the U.S., with more than half (55%) of those surveyed expecting the economy to rebound from COVID-19 within the next year.

Xu Chen, Chairman of the CGCC and President of Bank of China USA, commented, "As of March 2020, our Chinese member companies have invested over $123 billion in the U.S. economy, resulting in job creation and economic growth in the U.S. market." He added, "Since the CGCC was founded 15 years ago, the organization has been striving to create opportunities in growing Chinese investments and facilitate Chinese brands in the U.S. As the uncertainty around U.S.-China relations and the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the CGCC stands ready to support both the business community and the two governments as they embark on the next phase of their relationship."

Now in its seventh year, the survey assessed around 200 Chinese enterprises in the U.S., looking at impact of U.S.-China relations on business operations, their outlook on the U.S. market over the next two years and the anticipated difficulties.

CGCC will hold a panel featuring speakers from U.S.-China Business Council, American Chamber Commerce of China, Wanxiang American Corporation and Lennar International on August 12 at 2pm to discuss the findings in further detail.

