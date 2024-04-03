BEIJING, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on China's new document about foreign investment:

Several days ago, Apple opened a new branch near Jing'an Temple, Shanghai's landmark; Tim Cook, CEO of Apple attended the opening ceremony. He counted down with the staff, and interacted with enthusiastic fans of Apple.

China has committed to boosting foreign investors' confidence and a sense of belonging

Like Cook said, "there's no supply chain in the world that's more critical to us than China." More foreign entrepreneurs have been visiting China lately, showing high spirits about investing in the country. A reason behind the tide is that China has stepped up efforts in opening its doors wider and attracting and utilizing foreign investment.

Not long ago, China released an action plan to attract and better use foreign investment, which removed many actual roadblocks on the way for foreign investment to fit into China's new development layout.

For example, the action plan has responded proactively to foreign-invested companies' demand for a fairer playing field: It requires the timely disposal of any discrimination against foreign investors and irregular law enforcement behaviors, and supports foreign-invested companies' involvement in the making and revision of standards, etc. These measures have further guaranteed the national treatment of foreign-invested companies.

Another example lies in residence and visa related challenges. In the past, complicated application processes and security screening have given foreigners headaches about their visa and residence. This time, the action plan prolonged the visa validity duration for management and technology personnel at foreign-invested companies, as well as their spouses and children. Moreover, the document proposed a new policy, creating a one-stop solution for expats in China to have their work and stay permits granted, adding efficiency and convenience to the process.

Besides, restrictions on entry into the manufacturing sector have been fully lifted, and the level of opening-up in the services sector has also increased. Pilot programs in health care and value-added telecommunications will allow foreign-invested companies to operate in high-end health care and diversified telecommunication services. The target consumers of these two fields are high-net-worth individuals and young people with strong consumption power, which will undoubtedly benefit relevant foreign-invested companies. What's more, as high-tech competition intensifies among major countries, pilot programs that relax entry restrictions on foreign-invested companies in areas of scientific and technological innovation are innovative, and can play a leading role. With China's high-quality economic development, one can expect further opening-up in such areas in the future within a certain margin for error.

Some may wonder why has China issued yet another document about foreign-investment. That's because China has kept a close eye on the concerns of foreign investors in their investment and operations, and consistently given solutions or coping measures to new problems.

China has committed itself to enhancing the confidence and the sense of belonging of foreign investors in China.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

China has committed to boosting foreign investors' confidence and a sense of belonging

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2024-04/03/content_117105027.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn