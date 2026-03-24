Chinese, German creatives spotlight cultural ties at China Fashion Week

BEIJING, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

A China-Germany cultural exchange event was held at Beijing's 798-751 Art District on March 21, as part of the ongoing China Fashion Week (Spring) 2026.

The "Zeitgeist | Sino-German Theme Day" brought together industry representatives, designers and academics to promote deeper bilateral dialogue and cooperation in culture and design. It was jointly organized by China Fashion Week, the German Society for Intangible Cultural Heritage and Applied Design (GIKG) and Taiji Platform International (TPI).

Zhang Shen, co-founder of TPI, said the geographical distance and differences in language, culture and business logic between China and Germany make such exchanges particularly meaningful. He described TPI's role as a "cultural ferryman" that facilitates "commercial transcreation," a process he said involves translating not only language but also values and emotions to help both sides better understand each other.

According to Zhang, the goal is to bring Germany's long-standing craftsmanship tradition to Chinese consumers as a quality lifestyle, while presenting Chinese aesthetics to a global audience through fashion.

Xie Fangming, vice chairman of the China Fashion Association, highlighted the complementary strengths of the two countries. He noted that China's millennia-old intangible cultural heritage and refined Eastern aesthetics align well with Germany's rigorous craftsmanship and innovation-driven approach.

He said both sides share common ground in cultural preservation and sustainable development, adding that such dialogue offers an opportunity to transform traditional heritage into contemporary design inspiration. Xie also emphasized the importance of integrating German precision, including advanced gem-cutting techniques, with the artistic sensibility of Chinese jewelry design. He said combining German manufacturing standards with China's creative dynamism could enhance industrial value.

Chen Xiaohua, dean of the Chinese Academy of Lifestyle Design at Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, called for deeper "value connectivity" between cultures. He said both sides should move beyond material consumption toward experience-based lifestyles that blend Eastern ecological wisdom with Western humanistic values.

Filmmaker Zhang Ledi offered a more personal take on urban storytelling, describing how his team moved from sketching Beijing's hutongs to documenting them through film. He said static drawings proved insufficient to capture the city's "living atmosphere," prompting a shift toward audiovisual narratives.

Through the project, Zhang said, the team sought to preserve the sensory and emotional dimensions of everyday life — from neighborhood conversations to seasonal changes — while rediscovering the layered identities embedded in each alleyway. The work, he noted, reflects a broader trend of using creative media to reinterpret traditional urban culture in contemporary contexts.

Traditional culture could be transformed into accessible cultural and tourism services, Chen said, adding that interactive platforms could help bridge cultural value systems.

During the event, the International Lifestyle Innovation Alliance was officially launched. Its action plan includes organizing international forums and exhibitions, building a global network for lifestyle innovation, and conducting research on lifestyle brands to inform industry development and policymaking.

Chen noted that the alliance aims to expand cooperation not only between China and Germany but also with other countries across the design, industry and cultural sectors.

Jürgen Sewczyk, a board member of the German Society for Television and Cinema Technology, said both China and Germany possess rich cultural traditions that form an integral part of global heritage. In the face of rapid technological change, he stressed the importance of knowledge exchange to preserve cultural traditions and shape a shared future.

He added that cultural and educational cooperation can create lasting connections between the two peoples, fostering mutual understanding and supporting sustainable innovation based on respect and shared interests.

Kersten Godenschwege, president of GIKG, pointed to strong potential for collaboration in the gemstone sector. He noted that Idar-Oberstein, Germany, has a long history and advanced expertise in gemstone processing, while China offers unique strengths and growing demand in related industries.

Godenschwege expressed hope for expanded cooperation with Chinese institutions, particularly the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, to promote student exchanges and joint work in gemstone cutting, identification, research and jewelry design, thereby strengthening talent development and technological innovation in the field.

Chinese, German creatives spotlight cultural ties at China Fashion Week

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-03/24/content_118398990.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn