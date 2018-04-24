China: Hold the cyber security 'key' in its own hands

Facebook's recent data leak scandal has caused a huge public outcry. Data analysis company Cambridge Analytica accessed information from at least 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge. The leaked data was allegedly used to predict and influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. While the Facebook scandal was still unfolding, the U.S. Commerce Department imposed a seven-year ban on sales of components to ZTE, China's second largest telecom equipment maker, on April 16.

The sales ban is yet another action taken by Washington amid rising trade tensions with China. Its goal is to slow China's development in the information industry. It looks like a trade measure but it's actually a political one.

The United States boasts the most advanced internet technologies in the world. Home to many big monopolies, it possesses many core information technologies. As a result, it's self-confident and capable enough to use the technologies for commercial benefits, impede the development of other countries, and even threaten their national security.

In the Information Era, a few clicks on a keyboard can result in a widespread regional power outage. If key computer systems in the financial, energy, power, telecommunication, transportation or other crucial industries were invaded, the consequences would be disastrous. The surveillance program "Prism" disclosed by Edward Snowden only showed us the tip of the iceberg. In the future, the internet will inevitably play a bigger and bigger role in national security.

Since China was first connected to the internet in 1994, the internet has rapidly developed in the country over the past 20 years and, in particular, many new technologies and achievements in recent years have been remarkable. However, there remains a large gap in terms of core technologies, which is the reason why China has been regularly emphasizing its own control over its internet security and information development. At a national conference on the work of cyber security and information held from April 20 to 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of innovation and called for building the country's strength in cyberspace.

The U.S. sanctions on ZTE are no doubt an alarm for China.

The design and production of chips require many steps that need to be improved upon and cannot be fulfilled with a single stroke. Nor can core technologies of the internet be developed in a single day. However, an old Chinese expression says like one can have the courage to mend one's ways and strive to make new progress with the awareness of shame. For China, the most terrible thing is not the challenges, but the failure to realize the advent of the challenges. As the Chinese government continues to open up to the outside world and work with other countries to promote economic growth, it is also important for China to hold the key to cyber security in its own hands.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

China: Hold the cyber security 'key' in its own hands

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2018-04/24/content_50957558.htm

About China.org.cn

Founded in 2000, China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) is a key state news website under the auspices of the State Council Information Office, and is managed by China International Publishing Group. We provide round-the-clock news service in ten languages. With users from more than 200 countries and regions, we have become China's leading multi-lingual news outlet introducing the country to the outside world.



We are one of the country's authoritative outlets for government press releases and are authorized to cover various major events. "Live Webcast" is our online webcasting service to present State Council Information Office press conferences in both Chinese and English languages. We are reputed for timely and accurate delivery of news and information, and wide interactions with audiences. In addition, we are authorized to publish and live broadcast major events and press conferences of ministries, local government agencies and institutions as well as enterprises.



In the era of mobile internet, we endeavor to create an array of products for mobile devices headed by the multilingual WAP platform and the mobile APP. We also use Chinese and international social media to publish information for different user groups.



In the future, CIIC will continue to offer authoritative information about China, tell China's stories, voice China's opinions, and introduce a vivid, panoramic and multicultural China to the world through multi-language, multi-media and multi-platforms.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-hold-the-cyber-security-key-in-its-own-hands-300635217.html

SOURCE China.org.cn