HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the UNESCO world heritage map for five years, China's archaeological ruins of Liangzhu, in parallel with the Aegean Civilization in Greece, has gained growing international recognition with the progress of archaeological research and cultural exchanges.

China Matters’ Feature: Archaeologists on Universal Parallels between Civilizations

Under the theme of "exchanges and mutual learning for a new model of human progress," the Second Liangzhu Forum, held from November 11 to 13 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, brought together over 300 participants from more than 60 countries and regions, including cultural officials, diplomats, archaeologists, writers, and musicians, to explore the profound cultural and historical significance of Liangzhu.

This video features a compelling dialogue between two archaeologists, Professor Minoru Yoneda from the University of Tokyo and Patricia Ledesma Bouchan, Director of Museo del Templo Mayor in Mexico City. Together, they explore the shared themes of ancient civilizations, including urbanization, cultural exchange, and the significance of artifacts like jade, while drawing parallels between Liangzhu and other early civilizations such as the Aztec and Mesopotamian cultures. Their discussion highlights the universal questions of human development and the interdisciplinary potential of archaeology in bridging global cultural connections.

Join this thought-provoking dialogue, curated by China Matters, to uncover the remarkable similarities that transcend time and borders among ancient civilizations. Watch now and be inspired by this journey through history!

https://youtu.be/xJv64XrOed4

