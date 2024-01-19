China Matters' Feature: How did Honolulu and Zhongshan create intertwining legacies?

News provided by

China Matters

19 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What do Honolulu and the city of Zhongshan thousands of miles away have in common? Why did these two seemingly unrelated places become sister cities in 1997?

Continue Reading
Discover the fascinating connection between Zhongshan and Honolulu
Discover the fascinating connection between Zhongshan and Honolulu

It's reported that 80% of Chinese and Chinese Americans living in Honolulu come from China's Zhongshan. The story of the little-known connection dates back to the 1800s, when Zhongshan-born Dr. Sun Yat-sen spent many of his young years studying in Honolulu. Dr. Sun Yat-sen was a historical figure of epic proportions in China, having led the revolution that ended dynasty rule and officially brought China into the modern era.

The connection between Honolulu and Zhongshan remains strong today with many Zhongshan natives residing in Hawaii. The Cheng family has lived in Honolulu for some time now. Cheng Minxing often traveled back and forth raising money for building a new school in Zhongshan. Overseas Zhongshan natives are also giving their left behind houses a new lease on life, working together with young business-owners in Zhongshan to transform these historical homes into stores and workshops.

In this video, we follow Professor Mark Jayne as he dives into the intertwined relationship between Honolulu and Zhongshan. He visits former Honolulu resident Cheng Minxing and his newly built school in Zhongshan and visits a historical house that has been renovated into a workshop for traditional Chinese instruments.

How are overseas Chinese communities solidifying the links between Honolulu and Zhongshan? How does their work carry on the legacies?  Check the video to see more interesting stories of these two cities.

Contact: 
Feng Kehui
Tel: 008610-68996566
E-mail: [email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDfbxRHBUK4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146127/4503376/ChinaMatters_Logo.jpg

SOURCE China Matters

Also from this source

China Matters' Feature：Why Zhongshan and Burnaby are called the cities of gaming?

China Matters' Feature：Why Zhongshan and Burnaby are called the cities of gaming?

With a bunch of popular online games, the Canadian gaming industry enjoys a high reputation globally. Burnaby is a pacesetter in the country's gaming ...
China Matters' Feature: Japanese Blogger "Challenges" Zhongshan Baseball Players

China Matters' Feature: Japanese Blogger "Challenges" Zhongshan Baseball Players

Thirty-five years ago, Zhongshan was joyful to embrace Moriguchi as its first international sister city. Time has witnessed extensive exchanges...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Travel

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.