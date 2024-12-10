HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, 2024, the Second Liangzhu Forum was held in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Under the theme of "exchanges and mutual learning for a new model of human progress," it gathered more than 300 cultural officials, diplomats, scholars, writers, archaeologists, and musicians from more than 60 countries and regions to further explore the rich cultural resources of Liangzhu.

China Matters’ Feature: Musicians on How History Enlightens the Future

Sub-forums and international seminars on archaeology, literature, music, and art were held during the forum, providing a platform for experts and scholars to engage in interdisciplinary and cross-border academic dialogues.

In this episode, Professor Li Youping from Wuhan Conservatory of Music, an expert in music archaeology, and Professor Bobby Borg from the University of Southern California's Music Industry Studies sat down to share their insights into the intersection of music and archaeology.

Professor Li emphasized the importance of musicians visiting archaeological sites like the Liangzhu Ruins to draw inspiration from the historical context and incorporate these elements into musical creations. He encouraged deeper collaborations between musicians and archaeologists to explore new artistic possibilities.

Professor Borg shared his fascination with traditional Chinese musical instruments, particularly the flute, which left a deep impression on him during a performance in Hangzhou. He highlighted the unique charm of these sounds and revealed his ongoing efforts to inspire his Chinese students to integrate their country's rich cultural heritage and traditional instruments into contemporary music production.

Curious about how music and archaeology spark cross-disciplinary innovation? Watch this video to find out more!

https://youtu.be/oNzS28fbyDs

