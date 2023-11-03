China Weichai and Germany Bosch Jointly Plan for the Future New energy and technological innovation strategy

WEIFANG, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. 

On November 3rd, China Weichai and Germany Bosch Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement on future technological innovation. Both sides will deepen cooperation in fields such as new energy, high thermal efficiency diesel engines, and intelligent transportation, collaborate with their global research and development resources, conquer more key core technologies, solve global problems, and jointly make new contributions to the development of the global industry.

On the afternoon of November 2nd, Stefan Harton, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bosch Group in Germany, and his delegation visited Weichai Group. Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Chairman of Weichai Power, accompanied them to visit and discuss and exchange ideas. Stefan Harton said that the two sides have achieved record breaking results in their past cooperation and hope to further expand cooperation in new technology fields such as fuel cells to achieve better and more long-term development. Tan Xuguang said that the two sides have closely cooperated in technological progress and jointly created a model of Sino German enterprise cooperation. Weichai will continue to deepen its comprehensive strategic cooperation with Bosch, collaborate with both sides' global research and development resources, and jointly lead the global industry development.

The cooperation between Weichai and Bosch began in 1999, and over the past 20 years, the two sides have established a deep strategic partnership. They have conducted in-depth cooperation in the field of internal combustion engine power and achieved fruitful results, successfully promoting the rooting and popularization of the common rail system in the Chinese market. With the continuous upgrading of emissions in China, Weichai and Bosch have promoted and witnessed the continuous progress of China's internal combustion engine industry. With the rapid development of new energy vehicles, Weichai and Bosch have always responded quickly to market demand, fully launched their layout in the field of new energy, committed to the research and industrialization of fuel cells, and opened a new chapter in their strategic cooperation.

