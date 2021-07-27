China.org.cn: Welcoming the 14th National Games, presenting a different Xi'an

The complex consists of one stadium and two arenas and is the main venue of the games. Arranged in the shape of the Chinese character "(Pin)," the buildings represent the striking combination of sportsmanship and Chinese culture.

A large-scale, multipurpose sports facility with a capacity of 60,000 people, "Chang'an Hua," or Chang'an Flower Stadium, will host track and field, football, and other open-air events. "Chang'an Zuan," or the Chang'an Diamond Arena, can accommodate 18,000 spectators and will host gymnastics, ice hockey, basketball, and badminton events among others. "Chang'an Ding," or the Chang'an Tripod Arena, has a capacity of 4,000 people and will host swimming, diving, water polo, synchronized swimming, and other water events.

The main venue city of the games, Xi'an has been making comprehensive improvements to its infrastructure. The administrative area has constructed seven expressways and 11 interchanges, completed 293 km's worth of fitness trails, dug two tunnels, and built a total of five bridges spanning the Ba and Chan Rivers since last year. Eleven other large infrastructure and supporting projects have also been finished and come online, including Metro Line 14, the renovation of Xi'an Railway Station, phase I of the North Railway Station transportation hub, the Happiness Forest Belt and Xingqing Park.

The Xi'an government remains committed to the methodical improvement and management of the city in order to ensure the smooth execution of the Games and contribute to their success.

Welcoming the 14th National Games, presenting a different Xi'an

http://belt.china.org.cn/2021-07/27/content_77654680.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn