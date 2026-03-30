China's first overseas full-tab production line: Highstar's Malaysia Tabless base officially starts production

-- Highstar Inaugurates Malaysia Plant and Unveils Global Debut of 21700-50PS Tabless Cell

KULIM, Malaysia, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, 2026, Highstar successfully held its Malaysia Tabless Cell Base Commissioning Ceremony and Global Partner Conference. At the same time, Highstar's advanced battery manufacturing base in Kulim, Kedah, officially commenced production. Marking China's first overseas mass-production line for tabless cylindrical cells, this milestone underscores Highstar's firm commitment to accelerating its global supply chain layout. Local dignitaries and global strategic partners gathered to witness this historic moment.

Highstar's Malaysia Tabless base officially starts production.

Emphasizing a "long-termism" strategy, Highstar Chairman Mr. Zhou Wen stated: "Choosing Kulim reflects our strategic response to global green energy trends and its premium business environment. This facility is a collaborative platform for global clients and a long-term commitment to Malaysia's industry. We will uphold localized operations and world-class standards to provide highly competitive power solutions."

Launch of 21700-50PS: Breaking Industry Ceilings

The highlight was the debut of the INR21700-50PS, a 5.0Ah all-around tabless cell, successfully pushing tabless technology from the lab into intelligent mass production. Achieving 3 technological breakthroughs, 4 core highlights, and serving 5 major applications, it features bottom-layer innovations: a co-developed Ni90+ high-energy cathode, a next-generation Silicon-Carbon (SiC) fast-charge anode, and a revolutionary "point-line-face" 3D conductive network.

Four Core Advantages:

Extreme Power & Low Resistance: Internal resistance drops to ≤3mΩ (over 70% reduction), supporting 250A (50C) instantaneous pulse discharge for extreme power demands.

Internal resistance drops to ≤3mΩ (over 70% reduction), supporting 250A (50C) instantaneous pulse discharge for extreme power demands. Wide Temperature Range: Stable discharge from -40°C to 80°C, breaking operational boundaries in freezing and scorching environments.

Stable discharge from -40°C to 80°C, breaking operational boundaries in freezing and scorching environments. Efficient Fast Charging: Supports 3C fast charging (15 minutes to 80% SOC), eliminating range anxiety and boosting outdoor efficiency.

Supports 3C fast charging (15 minutes to 80% SOC), eliminating range anxiety and boosting outdoor efficiency. Ultra-Long Cycle Life: Achieves 1,000 cycles at 30A high-rate discharge (doubling the lifespan of multi-tab cells) and supports 50A/70A cycling.

Empowering All Scenarios

The guests toured the world's leading Tabless battery production line and highly praised Highstar's rigorous quality control. Powered by these robust metrics, the 21700-50PS will cover five core sectors: premium power tools, garden tools, industrial robots/AGVs, AIDC, and eVTOLs.

"Production is a starting point, not an end point."Utilizing the Malaysia base as a new engine, Highstar will continue deepening its focus on small power batteries, innovating high-performance products, and collaborating with global partners to map a green energy future.

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