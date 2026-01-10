China's furniture Giant HENGLIN to Globally Debut the Intelligent Office Chair 800 Featuring "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem" at imm cologne 2026

News provided by

HENGLIN

Jan 10, 2026, 02:00 ET

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HENGLIN, a leading enterprise in China's furniture industry, will show a new chair. It is called the HENGLIN 800. The show is in Germany. It is at imm cologne 2026. The chair has a smart system. The system cares for your spine. It is a new idea. The launch is important. It will change office chairs. Chairs will become smart. They will help your health.

Continue Reading
HENGLIN 800
HENGLIN 800

The core breakthrough of the Henglin 800 Smart Office Chair lies in its revolutionary "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem." Moving beyond the static support of traditional seating, it integrates multi-dimensional sensory immersion technologies—such as leg-pressure-relieving back tracking, zero-shift pressure relief, and zero-gap back fitting—alongside intelligent systems like millimeter-level dynamic lumbar tracking and scheduled lumbar activation. The chair senses the user's posture in real time and automatically adjusts support points, delivering precise, dynamic, and adaptive support to the spine. This makes it the world's first smart office chair capable of autonomous health management.

In addition to its core spine-care system, the chair incorporates comprehensive comfort and smart interactive features. It includes a built-in intelligent voice system for convenient voice command control, while an electric massage system, heating, and ventilation work together to provide holistic care—from lumbar support to physical comfort. Designed to effectively alleviate fatigue associated with prolonged sitting, the chair aims to enhance both work efficiency and overall well-being.

"The HENGLIN 800 embodies our vision of 'healthy seating,' signaling the end of the static chair era," stated the business Head of HENGLIN. "At imm cologne, we are showcasing not just a chair, but a new solution from Chinese intelligent manufacturing for global healthy office environments. We are also presenting several upgraded product iterations to meet diverse customer needs."

Company Profile

Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd. is the company. It is also called HENGLIN. It started in 1998. The main office is in Anji. Anji is in Zhejiang province. This place is famous for chairs. The company makes many chairs. It does research and development. It also makes and sells the chairs. The company uses good design. It uses smart technology. Health is very important to them. HENGLIN sells chairs all over the world. It wants to lead the industry. It wants to make better chairs for everyone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857956/1.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Le géant chinois de l'ameublement HENGLIN présentera en avant-première mondiale la chaise de bureau intelligente 800 dotée d'un "écosystème dynamique de soins de la colonne vertébrale" à l'occasion du salon imm cologne 2026

Le géant chinois de l'ameublement HENGLIN présentera en avant-première mondiale la chaise de bureau intelligente 800 dotée d'un "écosystème dynamique de soins de la colonne vertébrale" à l'occasion du salon imm cologne 2026

HENGLIN, une entreprise leader dans l'industrie du meuble en Chine, présentera une nouvelle chaise. Il s'agit du HENGLIN 800. L'émission se déroule...
Chinas Möbelgigant HENGLIN stellt auf der imm cologne 2026 den intelligenten Bürostuhl 800 mit "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem" weltweit vor

Chinas Möbelgigant HENGLIN stellt auf der imm cologne 2026 den intelligenten Bürostuhl 800 mit "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem" weltweit vor

HENGLIN, ein führendes Unternehmen in Chinas Möbelindustrie, wird einen neuen Stuhl vorstellen. Das Gerät heißt HENGLIN 800. Die Ausstellung findet...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Furniture and Furnishings

Furniture and Furnishings

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics