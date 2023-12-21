China's Nickel Capital Jinchang Accelerates Green Transformation

News provided by

Jinchang Municipal People’s Government

21 Dec, 2023, 04:50 ET

JINCHANG, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of December 16, 2023, the press conference for the release of the Report on Innovation and Development Index of Industry Chain of China Nickel Capital (Jinchang) was held in Lanzhou, Gansu Province by Jinchang Municipal People's Government.

The index report notes that the city of Jinchang has constantly developed a modern industrial system with optimized structure, established functions, high-added value and strong competitiveness, laid a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth in a long run, and gained strong development momentum. Driven by the implementation of an optimized industrial structure and the growth momentum unleashed by high-added-value sectors, the local economy now has more "gold content" and "green content".

The result of the index operation shows that from 2020 to 2022, the index grew from 100 points to 172.43 points with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.31%.

Located in the central section of the Hexi Corridor, Jinchang thrives on mining and has the largest nickel and cobalt production base in China, known as China's Nickel Capital. The local Jinchuan Group is China's largest and world-leading nickel and cobalt production base and platinum group metal refining center, which is Gansu's only Fortune Global 500 enterprise.

In recent years, to spur the endogenous dynamics for urban development and enhance the sustainability of economic growth, Jinchang has leveraged its resource, geographical and industrial advantages to transform and upgrade traditional industries, and incubate emerging industries to stride towards a "green" city at a faster pace. In 2022, Jinchang's GDP reached 52.25 billion yuan with a year-on-year increase of 13.5%, and its per capita GDP ranked first among the 14 cities and prefectures in Gansu.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.