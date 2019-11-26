Chinese-Australian Eco-Thriller The Whistleblower Exposes Dirty Dealings In The World Of Clean Energy

CMC Pictures, a CMC Inc. company focusing on the global distribution of films from China, will release The Whistleblower in U.S. theaters on December 6; the same day and date as China. Domestically, the film will open in over 100 cinemas in select cities including Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. The film is in Mandarin and English with English and Chinese subtitles. Watch the trailer here .

The Whistleblower is Xue Xiaolu's highly-anticipated debut in the action thriller genre following a pair of wildly successful romantic comedies (Finding Mr. Right and its sequel) starring Tang Wei. In 2010, Xue wrote and directed her first film, the acclaimed drama Ocean Heaven, which featured martial arts star Jet Li in his very first dramatic role. More recently, Xue helmed a segment of the blockbuster anthology My People, My Country, which has grossed over $400 million worldwide. Praised for her ability to explore important social issues within the framework of a commercial crowd-pleaser (i.e. birth tourism in Finding Mr. Right and childhood autism in Ocean Heaven), Xue examines the role of international corporations in developing countries in The Whistleblower.

"CMC Pictures is honored to introduce Xue Xiaolu's latest film to U.S. audiences," said Su Jia, CEO of CMC Pictures. "In addition to being a brilliantly crafted and wonderfully tense thriller, The Whistleblower's themes are incredibly relevant in today's current geopolitical-economic climate."

Produced by Bill Kong (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Jet Li's Fearless) and Greg Basser (Concussion, Passengers), The Whistleblower's international production team is comprised of award-winning talent from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Hollywood and Australia film industries. This includes director of photography Marc Spicer (Furious 7, Lights Out), production Yee Chung Man (Curse of the Golden Flower, Monster Hunt 1 & 2), production designer Jeff Thorp (Chopper, Where the Wild Things Are), costume designer Dora Ng (Bodyguards and Assassins, The Monkey King 2) and costume designer Katherine Milne (Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Meg).

