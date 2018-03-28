Soil-friendly farming refers to the planting of crops in a soil-friendly manner as a means to increase the production of quality crops and enhance the quality of cultivated land. Kingenta based on its years of experience in farming, advocates four soil-friendly steps with unique Chinese characteristics: improving soil to maintain farmland, reducing production to enhance efficiency, enhancing quality and providing comprehensive services.

Kingenta is the only Chinese agricultural firm that has a comprehensive range of fertilizer products. The company has also established Jinfeng Commune, the first modern and comprehensive agriculture-focused service platform in China.

"Kingenta has been dedicated to developing and promoting novel fertilizers and fertilizer enhancement technologies over the past 20 years and plans to strongly promote soil remediation and soil-friendly farming over the next ten years beginning from 2018," stated Kingenta chairman Wan Lianbu.

Kingenta CEO Bai Ying said that the company has implemented and advocated the soil-friendly farming approach by helping farmers maintain fertile farmland which is crucial to their livelihood, as a step towards achieving its vision of feeding the world.

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170413/0861703559logo

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-fertilizer-maker-kingenta-launches-soil-friendly-farming-to-feed-the-world-public-welfare-campaign-in-beijing-300621499.html

SOURCE Kingenta

Related Links

www.kingenta.com

