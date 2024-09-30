Chinese Government Extends Detention of Journalist Yuyu Dong to December 27

News provided by

National Press Club

Sep 30, 2024, 13:47 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on the Chinese government's decision to extend detention for journalist Yuyu Dong – a former Nieman Fellow -- being held in jail in Beijing.  

"We have recently learned that Chinese journalist Yuyu Dong will continue to be detained in a Beijing jail until at least December 27, 2024. Arrested in February 2022, he has been detained 2 years and 7 months prior to this latest extension. Since his trial in July 2023, we have been waiting for a verdict. This latest delay calls into question the validity of the government's case against Dong. We ask the Chinese government to release Yuyu. He should be reunited with his family. "

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, [email protected] for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Debra Tice to Speak At High-Level Event in NYC on Monday

Debra Tice to Speak At High-Level Event in NYC on Monday

Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, the U.S. journalist and Marine veteran being held in Syria, will speak at an important high-level event Monday ...
The National Press Club's fourth annual Run for Austin Virtual 5K will be held Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The National Press Club's fourth annual Run for Austin Virtual 5K will be held Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Registration for the 2024 Run for Austin Virtual 5K on November 9th has opened. The run is a fundraiser for the Austin Tice fund and part of an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics