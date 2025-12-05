Former Senator Joe Manchin to Discuss New Book, Polarization and Political Gridlock at National Press Club Event on Jan. 8

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin will discuss "Dead Center: In Defense of Common Sense," at a Headliners Book Event on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.

"Dead Center," described as both a memoir and a manifesto, gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the government does – and does not – work with stories from inside the White House and Senate while also offering his solution for moving from polarized political gridlock to good governance.

Manchin served as the U.S. Senator from West Virginia from 2010 to 2025 as a governor of West Virginia for two terms in 2004 and 2008. Throughout his Senate career as a conservative Democrat, Manchin became an important swing vote on many critical issues. In May 2024, he changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Independent but continued to caucus with the Democrats.

The event will include a discussion with the author and a book signing. Ticket prices are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for general admission. To submit a question in advance, please put "Dead Center" in the subject line and email to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions is 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is essential in gaining access to the club.

