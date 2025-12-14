National Press Club Statement on the Conviction of Jimmy Lai

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mike Balsamo today issued the following statement on the conviction of Jimmy Lai:

"The conviction of Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong represents a consequential moment for press freedom and the rule of law.

Mr. Lai, the founder of Apple Daily, was convicted under Hong Kong's national security law following a trial conducted without a jury, in which his publishing activity and public commentary were central to the case. When journalism is treated as a crime, press freedom is no longer guaranteed.

The closure of Apple Daily and the prosecution of its publisher have been widely followed as indicators of how press freedom and judicial safeguards are being applied in Hong Kong. Trials that criminalize reporting raise fundamental questions about due process and the future of independent media.

At 78 years old, after years in custody and amid publicly reported health concerns, the possibility that Mr. Lai could face life imprisonment underscores the gravity of the outcome.

The National Press Club urges sustained international engagement and careful attention to the principles of press freedom and due process. A free press is a cornerstone of public accountability and an essential element of any open society.

How journalists and publishers are treated remains one of the clearest measures of a society's commitment to transparency and the rule of law."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 2,500 members, the Club, through its Press Freedom Center, is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, [email protected] for the National Press Club Center for Press Freedom

SOURCE National Press Club