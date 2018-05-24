Chinese solar panel manufacturer Risen Energy signs mandate letter with EBRD for financing its 63MW solar project in Kazakhstan

NINGBO, China, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese solar panel manufacturer Risen Energy Co., Ltd. signed a mandate letter with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for financing construction a 63MW solar project in Kazakhstan during the 27th annual meeting of EBRD held on May 10, 2018 in Jordan.

Construction of the greenfield 63MW solar project will start in September and is scheduled to be completed in June 2019, with an average annual power capacity projected to reach 108,719 MWh after being put into operation.