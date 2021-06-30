Chinese Sportswear Brand Anta Released Olympic Award Uniform of China with High-Tech

"This is probably the longest time in history it took to design the Champion Dragon Clothes for Team China. It's different from designing costumes for movies or shows. We need to show the beauty of athletes' body, so we have conducted many studies," said Ye.

"We also used many advanced technologies and high quality materials of different function in the uniform. During the process, I'm impressed by Anta's technologies, especially the shoes. It's fresh and interesting for me to know how to make the sneakers to have light weight, good breathability and durability at the same time."

Working with the Chinese Olympic Committee for 16 years, Anta has invested over 3 billion yuan ($460 million) in research and development of sportswear technology. Throughout the years, Anta provided sportswear to 28 Chinese national teams in different Olympics.

Anta also released several specially-designed sportswear and equipment for different sports last Friday. For example, the special fiber used in its shoes for the weightlifter is 2.5 times stronger than the regular materials, which can handle the weight of over one ton.

The unique waist support system of the weightlifting competition suit can improve waist support and prevent muscle damage caused by heavy weight; while the wrestling competition suit, through the anti-grab technology of the fabric, greatly reduces the chance of being grasped by the opponent. Gymnastics and trampoline competition suits are tailored in 3D to fit the human body in all directions, avoiding high-intensity aerial movements from being affected by wind resistance.

According to statistics, with the help of the competition equipment created by Anta, Chinese athletes have won 111 medals in various world competitions, including the Olympics. According to reports, Anta has also applied related sports science and technology achievements to mass sports equipment one after another, using the technology to protect every sports enthusiast.

"We have provided a total of 28 Chinese national teams with sportswear in different Olympics, and now we have 1,400 patents in the sector. Sponsoring Olympics has always been one of our focuses," said Wu Yonghua, executive director of Anta Group.

"And we have been working closely with Chinese Olympics and Chinese sports. Speaking of the Team China podium uniforms we have designed, first we need to show the confidence in Chinese culture and we need to use the top sports technologies in them."

SOURCE ANTA