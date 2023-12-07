CHINT Named "ESG Innovation Enterprise" by Forbes China

News provided by

CHINT

07 Dec, 2023, 05:18 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Forbes China ESG Innovation Enterprise Selection event was held in Shenzhen. Government leaders, business representatives, ESG experts, and others attended the event to share best ESG practices and discuss innovative ESG thinking. Luan Guangfu, the Acting President of CHINT Group, was invited to attend the event and delivered a presentation.

Continue Reading
CHINT Named "ESG Innovation Enterprise" by Forbes China
CHINT Named "ESG Innovation Enterprise" by Forbes China

During the event, the results of the "2023 Forbes China ESG Innovation Enterprise Selection" were announced, and CHINT was recognized for their ESG efforts. Forbes China stated that the event aimed to continuously promote and highlight innovation and outstanding performance by companies in environment, social responsibility, and governance (ESG).

"CHINT, as a pioneer and explorer of green and low-carbon development, incorporates ESG principles into its corporate development strategy and explores digital solutions and carbon neutrality initiatives." Luan Guangfu emphasized.

CHINT is committed to being a global leader in smart energy solutions, aligning its mission of making energy safer, greener, more convenient, and efficient with sustainable development and environmental goals. The company actively participates in the construction of new energy systems and new power systems, incorporating ESG across industries. Subsidiaries of CHINT Group, including CHINT Electrics, Astronergy, and CHINT Aneng, have released ESG reports this year, sharing ESG concepts and practices.

CHINT's "Photovoltaic+" industry model combines economic, social, and environmental benefits, promoting innovative integration across multiple scenarios, such as sand and solar power, fishery and solar power, agriculture and solar power, and forestry and solar power. This approach has yielded positive economic, ecological, and social benefits. Currently, CHINT has invested in a cumulative capacity of over 31 GW globally, providing more than 34 billion kWh of green electricity annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 35 million tons.

Facing the challenges of climate change, global cooperation is essential. Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global, CHINT Electrics and CHINT Global emphasized the benefits of collaboration, brainstorming, and technology exchange that come from working together.  In 2023, CHINT, in collaboration with the international consulting firm Kearney, jointly released the "CHINT Electrics Carbon Neutrality White Paper" and the "Zero Carbon Declaration".

The complexity of the globe is producing new obstacles, making green decarbonization solutions even more vital. CHINT continues to build its full-chain advantages, providing safer, greener, more convenient, and efficient energy to empower global partners and promote green, low-carbon, and high-quality development across industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295399/CHINT_Named_ESG_Innovation_Enterprise_Forbes_China.jpg

Also from this source

Delegação do estado de Goiás, Brasil, visita a CHINT para obter informações sobre manufatura inteligente

Delegação do estado de Goiás, Brasil, visita a CHINT para obter informações sobre manufatura inteligente

A delegação brasileira do estado de Goiás, liderada pelo governador Ronaldo Ramos Caiado, visitou recentemente as instalações da CHINT para explorar...
Delegación estatal Goiás, Brasil, visita CHINT para conocer mejor la fabricación inteligente

Delegación estatal Goiás, Brasil, visita CHINT para conocer mejor la fabricación inteligente

SHANGHÁI, 10 de noviembre de 2023 /PRNewswire/-- La delegación del estado de Goiás, Brasil, dirigida por el Gobernador Ronaldo Ramos Caiado, visitó...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.