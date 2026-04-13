CHINT Showcased Its Largest Presence at FEICON 2026 and Announces Local Assembly of Air Circuit Breaker in Brazil

SAO PAULO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a global leader in smart energy solutions, participated in FEICON 2026, the largest construction and architecture exhibition in Latin America, taking place from April 7 to 10 at São Paulo Expo. Marking its third participation, CHINT presented its most comprehensive showcase to date, featuring new product launches and the announcement of local assembly of the Air Circuit Breaker in Brazil.

The air circuit breaker is locally assembled in Minas Gerais, enabling flexible customization of key components, including protection relays, closing coils, shunt trip coils, undervoltage coils, real-time clock auxiliary contacts, and motorized operating mechanisms. All assembled products are tested using dedicated equipment to ensure high quality and reliability. The establishment of the ACB production line further demonstrates CHINT's commitment and investment in the Brazilian market.

At FEICON 2026, CHINT also highlighted its portfolio of compact DIN rail products, including AFDD devices for arc fault detection and fire prevention, RCDs for residual current protection, as well as impulse relays and modular contactors for control and switching applications.

To support energy efficiency and power quality, CHINT presented capacitor bank solutions, including capacitors, power factor controllers, and dedicated contactors. In addition, the company also showcased its comprehensive EV charging portfolio, covering both AC and DC solutions for electric mobility applications.

At the exhibition, CHINT's booth attracted strong attention from industry professionals, contractors, and partners across Brazil and the wider Latin American region. The display featured a full range of low-voltage and medium-voltage solutions, tailored for applications in construction, infrastructure, and energy distribution. Live demonstrations and technical exchanges created an engaging atmosphere, allowing visitors to better understand CHINT's capabilities in delivering reliable, efficient, and intelligent power solutions. The announcement of local assembly for the Air Circuit Breaker was particularly well received, highlighting CHINT's commitment to strengthening its local supply chain and improving responsiveness to customer needs in Brazil.

Hao Shan, CHINT Brazil's Country Manager emphasized the strategic importance of the Brazilian market within CHINT's global expansion. He noted that Brazil, as one of the largest economies in Latin America, presents strong demand for advanced electrical infrastructure driven by urbanization and energy transition. "Our participation in FEICON reflects CHINT's long-term commitment to Brazil.

By advancing local manufacturing and deepening partnerships with local stakeholders, we aim to deliver more competitive and tailored solutions to the market," he said. He also added that FEICON serves not only as a platform for product showcase, but also as a valuable opportunity to engage with industry partners, understand market trends, and reinforce CHINT's brand presence in the region.

Looking ahead, CHINT will continue to expand its presence in Brazil and across Latin America by strengthening local capabilities, investing in innovation, and deepening collaboration with partners. By aligning with regional development needs and advancing localized manufacturing, CHINT aims to play a more active role in supporting the region's infrastructure development and energy transition, while delivering long-term value to customers and stakeholders.

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SOURCE CHINT