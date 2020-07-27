Chip, Chip, Hooray! Entenmann's Little Bites® Snacks Celebrates National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Cookie Giveaway

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Of course America's favorite cookie deserves its own holiday! To help celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, Entenmann's Little Bites® snacks announced today the launch of its "Chip, Chip, Hooray Giveaway!" where 10,000 fans will have the chance to receive a free box of NEW Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.

"What better way to celebrate national Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and bring joy to our fans than by giving away 10,000 free boxes of our new Chocolate Chip Cookies," said Kim Bremer, Director of Marketing at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "For more than 20 years, Little Bites Baked Snacks have been making snacking easy and delicious for the whole family, and we cannot wait for families across the country to get a taste of our newest offering."

Starting today through August 27, 2020, fans can enter for a chance to receive a free box of Little Bites Chocolate Chip Cookies at www.littlebites.com/chocolate-chip-cookies. At the end of the entry period, 10,000 fans will be randomly selected to receive a digital coupon, redeemable for a free box of Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Now available nationwide, Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies are delicious bite-sized cookies that give kids the yummy taste they want and are a snack choice parents can feel good about. Made with real chocolate, and plenty of it, they contain no high fructose corn syrup and are perfectly portioned, with six to a pouch.

For more information on how to enter the Chip, Chip, Hooray Giveaway!, please visit: www.littlebites.com/chocolate-chip-cookies.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 8/27/2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules www.littlebites.com/chocolate-chip-cookies.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

