CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

FY23 EPS INCREASES OVER 38% AND COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 7.9% AS MARGINS EXPAND

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth quarter highlights, year over year:

Total revenue increased 15.4% to $2.5 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.4%

Operating margin was 14.4%, an increase from 13.6%

Restaurant level operating margin was 25.4% 1 , an increase of 140 basis points

, an increase of 140 basis points Diluted earnings per share was $10.21 , a 27.3% increase from $8.02 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excluded a $0.15 after-tax impact from expenses related to accelerated depreciation, partially offset by a reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings, was $10.36 1 , a 25.0% increase from $8.29 . 1

, a 27.3% increase from . Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excluded a after-tax impact from expenses related to accelerated depreciation, partially offset by a reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings, was , a 25.0% increase from . Opened 121 new restaurants with 110 locations including a Chipotlane

Full year 2023 highlights, year over year:

Total revenue increased 14.3% to $9.9 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.9%

Operating margin was 15.8%, an increase from 13.4%

Restaurant level operating margin was 26.2% 1 , an increase of 230 basis points

, an increase of 230 basis points Diluted earnings per share was $44.34 , a 38.4% increase from $32.04 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excluded a $0.52 after-tax impact from expenses related to restaurant and corporate level impairment and closure costs, accelerated depreciation and corporate restructuring, partially offset by a reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings, was $44.86 1 , a 36.9% increase from $32.78 . 1

, a 38.4% increase from . Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excluded a after-tax impact from expenses related to restaurant and corporate level impairment and closure costs, accelerated depreciation and corporate restructuring, partially offset by a reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings, was , a 36.9% increase from . Opened 271 new restaurants with 238 locations including a Chipotlane

"2023 was an outstanding year where we delivered strong transaction growth driven by throughput and menu innovation, opened a record number of new restaurants, surpassed $3 million in AUVs and formed our first international partnership," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO, Chipotle. "I am more confident than ever that we have the right people and the right strategy to achieve our long-term growth goals of reaching 7,000 restaurants in North America, $4 million in AUVs, expanding our industry leading margins and returns and furthering our purpose of Cultivating a Better World globally."

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $2.5 billion, an increase of 15.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total revenue was driven by an 8.4% increase in comparable restaurant sales attributable to higher transactions of 7.4% and an increase in average check of 1.0%, and to a lesser extent, new restaurant openings. Digital sales represented 36.1% of total food and beverage revenue.

We opened 121 new restaurants during the fourth quarter with 110 locations including a Chipotlane. These formats continue to perform well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the fourth quarter were 29.7% of total revenue, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Food costs increased due to a higher mix of beef as well as inflation across the menu, most notably higher costs for beef, produce, and queso. These increases were partially offset by the benefit of menu price increases and, to a lesser extent, lower paper costs.

Restaurant level operating margin in the fourth quarter was 25.4% compared to 24.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to the benefit of sales leverage and, to a lesser extent, lower paper costs. These decreases were partially offset by higher inflation across several food costs and, to a lesser extent, wage inflation.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $169.2 million on a GAAP basis, or $170.0 million1 on a non-GAAP basis, excluding a $0.8 million reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings. GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter also include $122.0 million of underlying general and administrative expenses, $35.7 million of non-cash stock compensation, $10.1 million of higher bonus accruals and payroll taxes on equity vesting and exercises and $2.2 million of other costs, primarily related to our upcoming All Managers Conference scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter was 26.2% compared to 26.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The slight decrease in the tax rate was primarily due to an increase in tax benefits from option exercises and equity vesting, partially offset by an increase in tax reserves and nondeductible expenses.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $282.1 million, or $10.21 per diluted share, compared to $223.7 million, or $8.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding a $0.15 after-tax impact from expenses related to accelerated depreciation, partially offset by a reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings, adjusted net income was $286.2 million1 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $10.361.

During the fourth quarter, our Board of Directors approved the investment of up to an additional $200 million, exclusive of commissions, to repurchase shares of our common stock, subject to market conditions. Including this repurchase authorization, $424.1 million was available as of December 31, 2023. The repurchase authorization may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. We repurchased $144.3 million of stock at an average price per share of $1,935.80 during the fourth quarter.

Results for the full year ended December 31, 2023:

Total revenue for 2023 was $9.9 billion, an increase of 14.3% compared to 2022. The increase in total revenue was driven by a 7.9% increase in comparable restaurant sales attributable to higher transactions of 5.0% and an increase in average check of 2.9% and, to a lesser extent, new restaurant openings. Digital sales represented 37.4% of total food and beverage revenue.

We opened 271 new restaurants during 2023, bringing the total restaurant count at year-end to 3,437. Of the 271 new restaurants opened during the year, 238 locations included a Chipotlane. We had a total of 811 Chipotlanes as of year-end, which includes conversions of existing restaurants.

Food, beverage and packaging costs for 2023 were 29.5% of total revenue, a decrease of 60 basis points compared to 2022. Food costs benefited from menu price increases and, to a lesser extent, lower avocado costs. These benefits were partially offset by inflation across several ingredient costs, most notably beef, tortillas, and queso.

Restaurant level operating margin for 2023 was 26.2% compared to 23.9% in 2022. The improvement was primarily due to the benefit of sales leverage and, to a lesser extent, lower avocado prices. These decreases were partially offset by higher inflation across several food costs and, to a lesser extent, wage inflation.

General and administrative expenses for 2023 were $633.6 million on a GAAP basis, or $629.6 million1 on a non-GAAP basis, excluding $4.8 million of corporate restructuring costs and a $0.8 million reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings. GAAP and non-GAAP General and administrative expenses for full year 2023 also include $478.9 million of underlying general and administrative expenses, $118.5 million of non-cash stock compensation, $25.3 million of higher bonus accruals and payroll taxes on equity vesting and exercises and $6.9 million of other costs, primarily related to our upcoming All Managers Conference scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The effective income tax rate for 2023 was 24.2% compared to 23.9% in 2022. The increase in the tax rate was primarily due to fewer tax benefits related to option exercises and equity vesting.

Net income for 2023 was $1.23 billion, or $44.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $899.1 million, or $32.04 per diluted share for 2022. Excluding a $0.52 after-tax impact from expenses related to restaurant and corporate level impairment and closure costs, accelerated depreciation, corporate restructuring, partially offset by a reduction in contingencies related to certain legal proceedings, adjusted net income for 2023 was $1.24 billion1 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $44.861.

During 2023 we repurchased a total of $589.8 million of stock at an average price per share of $1,827.46.

More information will be available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which will be filed with the SEC in early February 2024.

Outlook

For 2024, management is anticipating the following:

Full year comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid-single digit range

285 to 315 new restaurant openings, which assumes developer, permit, inspection, and utility delays do not worsen

An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this release:

Comparable restaurant sales, or sales comps, and comparable restaurant transactions, represent the change in period-over-period total revenue or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months.

represent the change in period-over-period total revenue or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months. Average restaurant sales refer to the average trailing 12-month food and beverage revenue for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.

refer to the average trailing 12-month food and beverage revenue for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Restaurant level operating margin represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue.

represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue. Digital sales represent food and beverage revenue generated through the Chipotle website, Chipotle app or third-party delivery aggregators. Digital sales include revenue deferrals associated with Chipotle Rewards.

Conference Call Details

Chipotle will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, as well as provide a business update for the 2024 first quarter.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-888-317-6003, or for international callers by dialing 1-412-317-6061, and use code: 2191312. The call will be webcast live from the company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com/events. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Chipotle

1 Restaurant level operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, adjusted depreciation and amortization, and non-GAAP effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures and further information are set forth in the table at the end of this press release.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























Three months ended December 31,

2023

2022 Food and beverage revenue $ 2,499,567

99.3 %

$ 2,163,907

99.2 % Delivery service revenue

16,753

0.7





16,692

0.8

Total revenue

2,516,320

100.0





2,180,599

100.0

Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

747,155

29.7





638,851

29.3

Labor

629,228

25.0





558,914

25.6

Occupancy

131,167

5.2





118,648

5.4

Other operating costs

370,466

14.7





341,644

15.7

General and administrative expenses

169,247

6.7





135,073

6.2

Depreciation and amortization

85,492

3.4





74,012

3.4

Pre-opening costs

13,590

0.5





11,341

0.5

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

6,528

0.3





5,785

0.3

Total operating expenses

2,152,873

85.6





1,884,268

86.4

Income from operations

363,447

14.4





296,331

13.6

Interest and other income, net

18,906

0.8





7,057

0.3

Income before income taxes

382,353

15.2





303,388

13.9

Provision for income taxes

(100,267)

(4.0)





(79,661)

(3.7)

Net income $ 282,086

11.2 %

$ 223,727

10.3 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 10.28







$ 8.08





Diluted $ 10.21







$ 8.02





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,440









27,684





Diluted

27,621









27,899







CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)

























Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

















Food and beverage revenue $ 9,804,124

99.3 %

$ 8,558,001

99.1 % Delivery service revenue

67,525

0.7





76,651

0.9

Total revenue

9,871,649

100.0





8,634,652

100.0

Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

2,912,564

29.5





2,602,245

30.1

Labor

2,440,982

24.7





2,197,958

25.5

Occupancy

503,264

5.1





460,425

5.3

Other operating costs

1,428,747

14.5





1,311,905

15.2

General and administrative expenses

633,584

6.4





564,191

6.5

Depreciation and amortization

319,394

3.2





286,826

3.3

Pre-opening costs

36,931

0.4





29,560

0.3

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

38,370

0.4





21,139

0.2

Total operating expenses

8,313,836

84.2





7,474,249

86.6

Income from operations

1,557,813

15.8





1,160,403

13.4

Interest and other income, net

62,693

0.6





21,128

0.2

Income before income taxes

1,620,506

16.4





1,181,531

13.7

Provision for income taxes

(391,769)

(4.0)





(282,430)

(3.3)

Net income $ 1,228,737

12.4 %

$ 899,101

10.4 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 44.59







$ 32.28





Diluted $ 44.34







$ 32.04





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,555









27,851





Diluted

27,710









28,062







CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)













December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)



Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 560,609

$ 384,000 Accounts receivable, net

115,535



106,880 Inventory

39,309



35,668 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

117,462



86,412 Income tax receivable

52,960



47,741 Investments

734,838



515,136 Total current assets

1,620,713



1,175,837 Leasehold improvements, property and equipment, net

2,170,038



1,951,147 Long-term investments

564,488



388,055 Restricted cash

25,554



24,966 Operating lease assets

3,578,548



3,302,402 Other assets

63,082



63,158 Goodwill

21,939



21,939 Total assets $ 8,044,362

$ 6,927,504 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 197,646

$ 184,566 Accrued payroll and benefits

227,537



170,456 Accrued liabilities

147,688



147,539 Unearned revenue

209,680



183,071 Current operating lease liabilities

248,074



236,248 Total current liabilities

1,030,625



921,880 Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,803,551



3,495,162 Deferred income tax liabilities

89,109



98,623 Other liabilities

58,870



43,816 Total liabilities

4,982,155



4,559,481 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, no shares issued as of December

31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 230,000 shares authorized, 37,483 and 37,320 shares issued as

of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

375



373 Additional paid-in capital

1,956,160



1,829,304 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,057 and 9,693 common shares as of December 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

(4,944,656)



(4,282,014) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,657)



(7,888) Retained earnings

6,056,985



4,828,248 Total shareholders' equity

3,062,207



2,368,023 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,044,362

$ 6,927,504

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)













Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)



Operating activities









Net income $ 1,228,737

$ 899,101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

319,394



286,826 Deferred income tax provision

(9,505)



(43,195) Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

37,025



20,738 Provision for credit losses

1,570



(760) Stock-based compensation expense

124,016



98,030 Other

(13,080)



(16,202) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(11,216)



(14,026) Inventory

(3,649)



(3,011) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(39,211)



(14,660) Operating lease assets

254,241



234,273 Other assets

4,204



(346) Accounts payable

5,313



18,208 Accrued payroll and benefits

57,048



9,864 Accrued liabilities

3,188



(27,964) Unearned revenue

35,685



33,374 Income tax payable/receivable

(5,237)



46,262 Operating lease liabilities

(214,477)



(207,186) Other long-term liabilities

9,431



3,853 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,783,477



1,323,179 Investing activities









Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment

(560,731)



(479,164) Purchases of investments

(1,115,131)



(614,416) Maturities of investments

729,853



263,548 Net cash used in investing activities

(946,009)



(830,032) Financing activities









Acquisition of treasury stock

(592,349)



(830,140) Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards

(69,146)



(98,970) Other financing activities

843



(294) Net cash used in financing activities

(660,652)



(929,404) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

381



(1,007) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

177,197



(437,264) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

408,966



846,230 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 586,163

$ 408,966 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Income taxes paid $ 400,229

$ 275,796 Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment accrued in accounts payable and

accrued liabilities $ 76,415

$ 72,021 Acquisition of treasury stock accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,643

$ 4,497

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



































For the three months ended



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,



2023

2023

2023

2023

2022 Number of restaurants opened



121



62



47



41



100 Chipotle permanent closures



(2)



(1)



-



-



- Chipotle relocations



(3)



(2)



(3)



(4)



(3) Non-Chipotle permanent closures



-



(6)



-



-



- Number of restaurants at end of period



3,437



3,321



3,268



3,224



3,187 Average restaurant sales

$ 3,018

$ 2,972

$ 2,941

$ 2,892

$ 2,824 Comparable restaurant sales increase



8.4 %



5.0 %



7.4 %



10.9 %



5.6 %

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented in the text above to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is net income excluding expenses related to restaurant and corporate asset impairment, corporate restructuring, certain legal proceedings, stock-based compensation modification expense, unrealized gains on equity investments, separation costs, accelerated depreciation and certain other costs. Adjusted general and administrative expense is general and administrative expense excluding corporate restructuring expenses, certain legal proceedings, stock-based compensation modification expense, separation costs, and certain other costs. Adjusted depreciation and amortization is depreciation and amortization expense excluding certain accelerated depreciation expense. The adjusted effective income tax rate is the effective income tax rate adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments. Restaurant Level Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to the revenues generated by our restaurants less their direct operating costs which consist of food, beverage and packaging, labor, occupancy and other operating costs. This performance measure primarily includes the costs that restaurant level managers can directly control and excludes other costs that are essential to conduct our business. Management uses restaurant level operating margin as a measure of restaurant performance. Management believes restaurant level operating margin is useful to investors in that it highlights trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate meaningful evaluation of our operating performance across periods. These adjustments are intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as our management, which uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating the company's performance. Our adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted effective income tax rate and restaurant level operating margin measures may not be comparable to other companies' adjusted measures. These adjustments are not necessarily indicative of what our actual financial performance would have been during the periods presented and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further details regarding these adjustments are included in the tables below.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 282,086

$ 223,727

$ 1,228,737

$ 899,101 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Impairment and exit costs:





















Restaurant asset impairment and other restaurant exit costs(1)

-



-



4,765



1,738 Corporate asset impairment(2)

-



-



3,735



961 Corporate Restructuring:





















Duplicate rent expense(3)

-



881



-



3,937 Employee related and other restructuring costs(4)

-



-



4,829



- Legal proceedings(5)

(797)



3,718



(797)



9,516 Stock-based compensation modification expense(6)

-



1,117



-



7,411 Unrealized gain on equity investments(7)

-



-



-



(10,410) Separation costs(8)

-



-



-



3,538 Accelerated depreciation(9)

6,388



-



6,388



- Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 5,591

$ 5,716

$ 18,920

$ 16,691 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above(10)

(1,495)



1,951



(4,607)



4,003 After tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments $ 4,096

$ 7,667

$ 14,313

$ 20,694 Adjusted net income $ 286,182

$ 231,394

$ 1,243,050

$ 919,795























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

27,621



27,899



27,710



28,062 Diluted earnings per share $ 10.21

$ 8.02

$ 44.34

$ 32.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 10.36

$ 8.29

$ 44.86

$ 32.78























(1) Operating lease asset and leasehold improvements, property, plant and equipment impairment charges and other expenses for

restaurants due to closures, relocations, or underperformance. (2) Operating lease asset and leasehold improvements, property, plant and equipment impairment charges and other expenses for

offices or other corporate assets. (3) Duplicate rent expense for the corporate headquarter relocation and office consolidation announced in May 2018. (4) Charges for third-party vendors, stock-based compensation, and employee severance related to the May 2023 optimization of

our organizational structure. (5) Charges/(reduction) for estimated settlements for distinct legal matters that exceeded or are expected to exceed typical costs for

these types of legal proceedings. (6) Charges for a COVID-19 related modification made in December 2020 to our 2018 performance shares. (7) Unrealized gain on equity investments based on a subsequent investment by an unrelated party in one of our investees, which

subsequent investment represents an observable price change in an orderly transaction for a similar investment of the same issuer. (8) Expenses related to an employee separation, which consist of incremental compensation costs net of forfeitures of stock-based

compensation. (9) Accelerated depreciation due to a reduction of the estimated useful lives for certain leasehold improvements. (10) Adjustments relate to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the underlying

non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (in thousands) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 General and administrative expenses $ 169,247

$ 135,073

$ 633,584

$ 564,191 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Restructuring expense(1)

-



(881)



(4,829)



(3,937) Legal proceedings(2)

797



(3,718)



797



(9,516) Stock-based compensation modification expense(3)

-



(1,117)



-



(7,411) Separation costs(4)

-



-



-



(3,538) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 797

$ (5,716)

$ (4,032)

$ (24,402) Adjusted general and administrative expenses $ 170,044

$ 129,357

$ 629,552

$ 539,789























(1) For the year ended December 31, 2023, third-party vendor expense, stock-based compensation, and employee severance related to

the May 2023 optimization of our organizational structure. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, charges relate to

duplicate rent expense for office and restaurant closures announced in June 2018 due to the corporate restructuring and underperformance

of $881 and $3,937, respectively. (2) Charges/(reduction) for estimated settlements for distinct legal matters that exceeded or are expected to exceed typical costs for these

types of legal proceedings. (3) Charges for a COVID-19 related modification made in December 2020 to our 2018 performance shares. (4) Expenses related to an employee separation, which consisted of incremental compensation costs net of forfeitures of stock-based

compensation.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization (in thousands) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 85,492

$ 74,012

$ 319,394

$ 286,826 Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Accelerated depreciation(1)

(6,388)



-



(6,388)



- Total non-GAAP adjustments $ (6,388)

$ -

$ (6,388)

$ - Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 79,104

$ 74,012

$ 313,006

$ 286,826 Adjusted depreciation and amortization as a percent of total revenue

3.1 %



3.4 %



3.2 %



3.3 %























(1) Accelerated depreciation due to a reduction of the estimated useful lives for certain leasehold improvements.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (unaudited)

























Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Effective income tax rate 26.2 %

26.3 %

24.2 %

23.9 % Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(1) -



(1.2)



-



(0.7)

Adjusted effective income tax rate 26.2 %

25.1 %

24.2 %

23.2 %























(1) Adjustments related to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-

GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Restaurant Level Operating Margin (in thousands) (unaudited)

























Three months ended December 31,

2023

Percent of

total revenue

2022

Percent of

total revenue Income from operations $ 363,447

14.4 %

$ 296,331

13.6 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















General and administrative expenses

169,247

6.7





135,073

6.2

Depreciation and amortization

85,492

3.4





74,012

3.4

Pre-opening costs

13,590

0.5





11,341

0.5

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

6,528

0.3





5,785

0.3

Total non-GAAP Adjustments $ 274,857

10.9 %

$ 226,211

10.4 % Restaurant level operating margin $ 638,304

25.4 %

$ 522,542

24.0 %

















































Year ended December 31,

2023

Percent of

total revenue

2022

Percent of

total revenue Income from operations $ 1,557,813

15.8 %

$ 1,160,403

13.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















General and administrative expenses

633,584

6.4





564,191

6.5

Depreciation and amortization

319,394

3.2





286,826

3.3

Pre-opening costs

36,931

0.4





29,560

0.3

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

38,370

0.4





21,139

0.2

Total non-GAAP Adjustments $ 1,028,279

10.4 %

$ 901,716

10.4 % Restaurant level operating margin $ 2,586,092

26.2 %

$ 2,062,119

23.9 %

