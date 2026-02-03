WHILE OTHERS AIR AI-GENERATED ADS, CHIPOTLE, WITH NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS, GIVES FANS $1 MILLION IN REAL FOOD ON GAME DAY

In lieu of airing a commercial during the big game, Chipotle will spotlight its real value proposition with a one-time drop of up to $1 million in free entrée codes, delivered via a :30 Instagram Reels video when an AI-generated ad airs after halftime and before the third quarter 1

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced an in-game activation on Sunday, February 8, designed to spotlight its real ingredients and give fans a chance to score up to $1 million in free Chipotle.1



In lieu of airing a commercial during the big game, Chipotle will spotlight its real value proposition with a one-time drop of up to $1 million in free entrée codes. Leading up to one of the biggest American food holidays of the year, Chipotle is launching three Game Day Nacho Hacks for the first time, available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.

As AI-generated commercials dominate screens on game day, Chipotle will debut a one-time :30 video on Instagram Reels, titled "The Chipotle Realest 30," featuring a text-to-claim code. The first 100,000 fans to text the code to 888222 will receive a free entrée.1 The activation underscores Chipotle's commitment to real food made with real ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Chipotle is also introducing three Game Day Nacho Hacks, available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Thursday, February 5 through Sunday, February 8. The digital–only offering gives fans a convenient, shareable game–time appetizer or snack built with Chipotle's real ingredients.

Chipotle's Real Burrito Drop

Instead of airing a traditional commercial during the men's professional American football championship game, Chipotle is highlighting its real ingredients in a way only the brand can.

How It Works:

At one point after halftime and before the third quarter, when an AI-generated commercial airs, @Chipotle will publish a one-time Reel on Instagram, called "The Chipotle Realest 30," featuring a text–to–claim code.

The first 100,000 fans who text the code to 888222 will receive a free entrée. Ordinary text and data rates apply.

"With our real ingredients, we don't use any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives on our menu—so when AI shows up in a TV ad after halftime, we're seizing that one moment to reward fans with what they really want: real food," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle.

Game Day Nacho Hack

For years, Chipotle superfans have created nacho hacks with their favorite Chipotle order (see HERE, HERE). Drawing inspiration from those creations, Chipotle is adding nachos to its digital menu for the first time ever with three Game Day Nacho Hacks, available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Thursday, February 5 through Sunday, February 8.

The Game Day Nacho Hack is a shareable, customizable assortment of real ingredients that can be ready for pickup in as little as 10 minutes. Each order is shareable for groups of three to four. Options include:

The Game Day Nacho Hack with Chicken Two High Protein Cups of Adobo Chicken Two large bags of chips Two large sides of Queso Blanco Two large sides of guac Two large sides of salsa (roasted chili-corn salsa and fresh tomato salsa)

The Game Day Nacho Hack with Steak Two High Protein Cups of steak Two large bags of chips Two large sides of Queso Blanco Two large sides of guac Two large sides of salsa (roasted chili-corn salsa and fresh tomato salsa)

The Game Day Nacho Hack Two large bags of chips Two large sides of Queso Blanco Two large sides of guac Two large sides of salsa (roasted chili-corn salsa and fresh tomato salsa)



Chicken al Pastor Returns Following the Big Game

Chipotle recently announced its fan-favorite Chicken al Pastor, a craveable protein featuring bold flavors like adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with fresh lime, cilantro and a splash of pineapple, will return to restaurants on Tuesday, February 10 for a limited time. On Monday, February 9, one day before the protein is available to all guests, Chipotle Rewards members can order Chicken al Pastor exclusively on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca.

This promotion is not affiliated with, authorized, endorsed or sponsored by the National Football League, any of its affiliates or any NFL team or personnel, or by Instagram.

1 – Free Entrée Codes will be valid for any regularly priced entrée, subject to availability, until 2/12/26. Valid in the U.S. only, 13+. Standard text & data rates may apply. Additional terms: chipotle.com/the-realest-30.

2 – Source: UFCW: Super Bowl Sunday Second Highest Day Of Food Consumption

