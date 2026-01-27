CHIPOTLE KICKS OFF 2026 MENU INNOVATION WITH THE RETURN OF CHICKEN AL PASTOR, ONE OF ITS MOST REQUESTED ITEMS

Chicken al Pastor, a craveable protein featuring bold flavors like adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with fresh lime, cilantro and a splash of pineapple, will return to restaurants on February 10 for a limited time

For the first time, guests can enjoy Chipotle's High Protein Cup with Chicken al Pastor

The protein's launch marks the first limited-time offering (LTO) for Chipotle this year. Chipotle is accelerating its 2026 menu innovation schedule with three to four protein offerings, in addition to new sides and dips

The brand is celebrating the launch with a "Fan Day" on February 9, giving Chipotle Rewards members early access to Chicken al Pastor in the Chipotle app

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it is bringing back Chicken al Pastor to restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the UK, France and Germany for a limited time starting Tuesday, February 10. The fan-favorite returns as Chipotle accelerates its 2026 menu innovation schedule with three to four limited-time protein offerings as well as new sides and dips.

Chipotle is answering the call from fans and is reintroducing Chicken al Pastor at all restaurants in the U.S., UK, Canada, France, and Germany starting February 10 for a limited time only.

Chicken al Pastor debuted three years ago as Chipotle's first global menu innovation, gaining fans worldwide with its sophisticated flavor profile and elevated taste. Prepared daily in small batches, Chicken al Pastor is made with freshly grilled chicken, a rich marinade featuring seared morita peppers and ground achiote, balanced with a splash of pineapple for the right amount of heat, and finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro. For the first time, guests can enjoy Chipotle's High Protein Cup with Chicken al Pastor.

"Chicken al Pastor built a passionate following, so we had to bring it back to the menu for our fans," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "We've seen thousands of comments asking for its return because the unique, bold flavor goes perfectly with their favorite Chipotle order."

Fans Experience Fire and Flavor First

Chicken al Pastor has been top of mind for guests who have flooded the comment sections of Chipotle's social channels petitioning for the return of the protein since it left the menu. There have been more than twice as many requests to "bring back Chicken al Pastor" on social media than for any other limited-time offering in the brand's history (see HERE, HERE and HERE for social post examples).

As a thank-you to guests for their continued fandom, Chipotle Rewards members can order Chicken al Pastor exclusively on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca on Monday, February 9, one day before the protein is available to all guests.

New Menu Items Ramp Up at Chipotle

In 2026, Chipotle's pace of menu innovation will be faster than ever with new offerings and occasions. The brand's past cadence of two limited-time proteins per year has helped drive a meaningful increase in transactions. Internal data shows that new and existing guests who purchase an LTO increase frequency and spend over the following year compared to guests who do not purchase an LTO. These craveable new items drive trial and keep Chipotle more visible, relevant and loved throughout the year.

"Our team is focused on delivering new flavor experiences that are delicious, on-trend, on-brand, and operationally consistent for our restaurant teams to execute for our guests," said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle. "Chicken al Pastor's comeback is a preview of what's in store this year at Chipotle."

For fans trying Chicken al Pastor for the first time, Panthaky recommends ordering a Chicken al Pastor burrito with white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, cheese and guac on the side. The burrito features 54 grams of protein and 22 grams of fiber.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate the return of Chicken al Pastor, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee* on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from Saturday, February 14, through Saturday, February 28.

*Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service and other fees applied at checkout as well (except in CA, CO, MA, MN and VA). Available February 14 through February 28, only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Purchase of Chicken al Pastor entrée required. Minimum order $10 USD / $12 CAD excluding tax and fees; maximum item numbers apply as well. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle website or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

