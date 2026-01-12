CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES FREE DOUBLE PROTEIN OFFER ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 13 TO POWER PROTEIN GOALS

Chipotle Rewards members can score a free double protein offer on bowls, burritos and salads with code PROTEIN on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca on Tuesday, January 13 1

Chipotle's new High Protein Menu offers more ways for guests to get the protein they want in the portions that work for them, whether that is a lighter bite or a more substantial build

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a free double protein offer on bowls, burritos and salads1 on Tuesday, January 13, one of the most popular days to work out.2 With consumers prioritizing active lifestyles in January, Chipotle is curating its menu and offerings to help guests hit their fitness and dietary goals.

How it Works

Chipotle's Double High Protein Bowl (81g protein, 11g fiber, 760 calories) features double Adobo Chicken, light white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, Monterey Jack cheese and extra romaine lettuce.

On Tuesday, January 13, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada who order bowls, burritos and salads with double protein can use code PROTEIN to receive the extra portion of protein (meat or Sofritas) for free.

The offer is valid on any custom entrée with double protein. Protein options at Chipotle include Adobo Chicken, Steak, Braised Beef Barbacoa, Carnitas and Sofritas.

The offer is also valid for double protein entrees featured on Chipotle's new High Protein Menu:

Double High Protein Burrito (79g protein, 6g fiber, 840 calories) – A high protein burrito featuring double Adobo Chicken, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, Monterey Jack cheese and romaine lettuce

Josh Hart's High Protein Burrito (95g protein, 14g fiber, 1340 calories) – A high protein burrito featuring double Adobo Chicken, white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese. This is the go-to Chipotle order of professional basketball player Josh Hart, a longtime superfan and Chipotle Celebrity Card holder, who prioritizes protein at Chipotle to fuel his performance

"With clean protein being a pillar of our core menu, our restaurants have long been popular destinations for athletes and gym-goers to refuel," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing. "By offering free double protein for Chipotle Rewards members on January 13, we're making it easier to power progress with real food."

High Protein at Chipotle

Seventy percent of Americans say they are prioritizing protein,3 and more than one-third have increased their intake in the past year.4 Chipotle recently introduced a High Protein Menu featuring curated builds ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item, 5 including the Double High Protein Bowl, High Protein–High Fiber Bowl, Single Chicken Taco, and the brand's first-ever snack: the High Protein Cup, a side of Adobo Chicken or Steak.

Chipotle's popular Adobo Chicken is humanely raised and never given antibiotics, so the menu makes it easy to enjoy clean, high protein options without sacrificing flavor. The national weighted average price of a High Protein Cup of Adobo Chicken is $3.82.6

1 – Valid 1/13/26 only, for one free double protein portion (meat or Sofritas) on one paid, full-priced burrito, bowl or salad entrée by a Chipotle Rewards member; redemption requires use at time of order with promo code PROTEIN. Codes can be used one time per eligible transaction. Available only on Chipotle website and mobile app orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the US and Canada during regular business hours; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Not valid on High Protein Cups or side items; also not valid on tacos, quesadillas or kids meals. Mixed protein orders will be charged for the higher-priced protein. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

2 – Men's Journal: Why Tuesday Is The Best Day Of The Week To Workout

3 – International Food Information Council's 2025 Food & Health Survey (America)

4 – International Food Information Council's July 2025 Spotlight Survey on Protein (America)

5 – Nutritional content, including protein amounts, may vary because of variations in portion size or recipes, changes in growing seasons, or differences in the sources of our ingredients.

6 – Pricing varies by menu item and location and is subject to change; see Chipotle online ordering or the Chipotle mobile app for actual prices. Prices reflected do not include guacamole, Queso Blanco, or other extra charges. Sides, drinks and taxes are extra; delivery pricing is higher and fees apply.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2025 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

