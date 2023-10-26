CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 5% DRIVEN BY TRANSACTION GROWTH AS MARGINS EXPAND

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter highlights, year over year:

Total revenue increased 11.3% to $2.5 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.0%

Operating margin was 16.0%, an increase from 15.1%

Restaurant level operating margin was 26.3% 1 , an increase of 100 basis points

, an increase of 100 basis points Diluted earnings per share was $11.32 , a 23.0% increase from $9.20 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excluded a $0.04 after-tax impact from expenses related to corporate restructuring, was $11.36 1 , a 19.5% increase from $9.51 1 .

, a 23.0% increase from . Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excluded a after-tax impact from expenses related to corporate restructuring, was , a 19.5% increase from . Opened 62 new restaurants with 54 locations including a Chipotlane

"Chipotle's value proposition including customized, delicious culinary served quickly with great hospitality, is stronger than ever which is translating to great results including sustained positive transaction growth. We remain focused on developing exceptional people, preparing delicious food and fast throughput which will further strengthen our brand and continue to position us for long term growth," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO, Chipotle.

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Total revenue in the third quarter was $2.5 billion, an increase of 11.3% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in total revenue was driven by new restaurant openings, and a 5.0% increase in comparable restaurant sales attributable to higher transactions and, to a lesser extent, an increase in average check. Digital sales represented 36.6% of total food and beverage revenue.

We opened 62 new restaurants during the third quarter with 54 locations including a Chipotlane. These formats continue to perform well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns.

Food, beverage and packaging costs in the third quarter were 29.7% of total revenue, a decrease of about 10 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022. The benefit from last year's menu price increases was mostly offset by inflation across several food costs, primarily beef and queso.

Restaurant level operating margin in the third quarter was 26.3% compared to 25.3% in the third quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to the benefit of sales leverage, partially offset by higher inflation across several food costs and, to a lesser extent, wage inflation.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter were $159.5 million on a GAAP basis, or $158.2 million on a non-GAAP basis, excluding $1.3 million of corporate restructuring costs related to the May 2023 optimization of our organizational structure. GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the third quarter also include $119.3 million of underlying general and administrative expenses, $34.3 million of non-cash stock compensation, $3.4 million of higher performance-based accruals and payroll taxes on equity vesting and exercises and $1.2 million of other costs, primarily related to our upcoming All Managers Conference scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter was 24.2% compared to 24.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to a decrease in uncertain tax position reserves and higher income tax credits, mostly offset by a decrease in tax benefits from option exercises and equity vesting.

Net income for the third quarter was $313.2 million, or $11.32 per diluted share, compared to $257.1 million, or $9.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, excluding the $0.04 after-tax impact from expenses related to corporate restructuring, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $11.36.

During the third quarter, our Board of Directors approved the investment of up to an additional $300 million, exclusive of commissions, to repurchase shares of our common stock, subject to market conditions. Including this repurchase authorization, $368.4 million was available as of September 30, 2023. The repurchase authorization may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time. We repurchased $226.3 million of stock at an average price per share of $1,913.98 during the third quarter.

More information will be available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC by the end of October.

Outlook

For 2023, management is anticipating the following:

Fourth quarter and full year comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range

255 to 285 new restaurant openings (including 10 to 15 relocations to add a Chipotlane), which assumes utility, construction, permit and inspection delays do not worsen

An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items

For 2024, management is anticipating the following:

285 to 315 new restaurant openings, which assumes utility, construction, permit and inspection delays do not worsen

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this release:

Comparable restaurant sales, or sales comps, and comparable restaurant transactions, represent the change in period-over-period total revenue or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months.

represent the change in period-over-period total revenue or transactions for restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months. Average restaurant sales refer to the average trailing 12-month food and beverage revenue for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.

refer to the average trailing 12-month food and beverage revenue for restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Restaurant level operating margin represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue.

represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue. Digital sales represent food and beverage revenue generated through the Chipotle website, Chipotle app or third-party delivery aggregators. Digital sales include revenue deferrals associated with Chipotle Rewards.

Conference Call Details

Chipotle will host a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results as well as provide a business update for the fourth quarter 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-888-317-6003, or for international callers by dialing 1-412-317-6061, and use code: 3311473. The call will be webcast live from the company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com/events. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,300 restaurants as of September 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in the October 26, 2023, conference call are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements under "Outlook" about our anticipated fourth quarter and full year 2023 comparable restaurant sales growth, goals for number of new restaurant openings, and estimated underlying effective full year tax rate, as well as statements about expected restaurants with Chipotlanes and rate of expansion, future labor costs, future general and administrative and other costs, future estimated tax rates and future long-term prospects. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "may", "approximately", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "project", "target", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information available to us as of the date of this release and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to: increasing wage inflation and the competitive labor market, including as a result of regulations such as California AB 1228, which impacts our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and has resulted in occasional staffing shortages; the impact of any union organizing efforts and our responses to such efforts; increasing supply costs (including beef, tortillas, queso, salsa, beans and rice); risks of food safety incidents and food-borne illnesses; risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems and potential material failures or interruptions; privacy and cyber security risks, including risk of breaches, unauthorized access, theft, modification or destruction of guest or employee personal or confidential information stored on our network or the network of third party providers; the impact of competition, including from sources outside the restaurant industry; the financial impact of increasing our average hourly wages; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to our employees, employment practices, restaurant design and construction, and the sale of food or alcoholic beverages; our ability to achieve our planned growth, such as the costs and availability of suitable new restaurant sites, construction materials and contractors and the expected costs to accelerate our international expansion through franchise restaurants in the Middle East; increases in ingredient and other operating costs due to inflation, global conflicts, climate change, our Food with Integrity philosophy, tariffs or trade restrictions and supply shortages; the uncertainty of our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales due to factors such as changes in consumers' perceptions of our brand, including as a result of actual or rumored food safety concerns or other negative publicity, decreased consumer spending (including as a result of higher inflation, mass layoffs, fear of possible recession and higher energy prices), or the inability to increase menu prices or realize the benefits of menu price increases; risks associated with our digital business, including risks arising from our reliance on third party delivery services; risks relating to litigation, including possible governmental actions and potentially class action litigation related to food safety incidents, cybersecurity incidents, employment or privacy laws, advertising claims or other matters; and other risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.Chipotle.com.

1 Restaurant level operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, and non-GAAP effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures and further information are set forth in the table at the end of this press release.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























Three months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Food and beverage revenue $ 2,456,039

99.4 %

$ 2,202,336

99.2 % Delivery service revenue

15,909

0.6





17,839

0.8

Total revenue

2,471,948

100.0





2,220,175

100.0

Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

734,186

29.7





662,540

29.8

Labor

616,282

24.9





557,178

25.1

Occupancy

126,269

5.1





115,826

5.2

Other operating costs

345,368

14.0





322,085

14.5

General and administrative expenses

159,501

6.5





140,896

6.3

Depreciation and amortization

78,546

3.2





71,416

3.2

Pre-opening costs

9,605

0.4





7,618

0.3

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

7,241

0.3





6,363

0.3

Total operating expenses

2,076,998

84.0





1,883,922

84.9

Income from operations

394,950

16.0





336,253

15.1

Interest and other income, net

18,392

0.7





3,712

0.2

Income before income taxes

413,342

16.7





339,965

15.3

Provision for income taxes

(100,125)

(4.1)





(82,827)

(3.7)

Net income $ 313,217

12.7 %

$ 257,138

11.6 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 11.37







$ 9.26





Diluted $ 11.32







$ 9.20





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,550









27,773





Diluted

27,681









27,956







CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 Food and beverage revenue $ 7,304,557

99.3 %

$ 6,394,094

99.1 % Delivery service revenue

50,772

0.7





59,959

0.9

Total revenue

7,355,329

100.0





6,454,053

100.0

Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):





















Food, beverage and packaging

2,165,409

29.4





1,963,394

30.4

Labor

1,811,754

24.6





1,639,044

25.4

Occupancy

372,097

5.1





341,777

5.3

Other operating costs

1,058,281

14.4





970,261

15.0

General and administrative expenses

464,337

6.3





429,118

6.6

Depreciation and amortization

233,902

3.2





212,814

3.3

Pre-opening costs

23,341

0.3





18,219

0.3

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

31,842

0.4





15,354

0.2

Total operating expenses

6,160,963

83.8





5,589,981

86.6

Income from operations

1,194,366

16.2





864,072

13.4

Interest and other income, net

43,787

0.6





14,071

0.2

Income before income taxes

1,238,153

16.8





878,143

13.6

Provision for income taxes

(291,502)

(4.0)





(202,769)

(3.1)

Net income $ 946,651

12.9 %

$ 675,374

10.5 % Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 34.31







$ 24.20





Diluted $ 34.13







$ 24.02





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

27,593









27,907





Diluted

27,739









28,116







CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)













September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)



Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 602,307

$ 384,000 Accounts receivable, net

71,122



106,880 Inventory

40,177



35,668 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

104,038



86,412 Income tax receivable

-



47,741 Investments

851,699



515,136 Total current assets

1,669,343



1,175,837 Leasehold improvements, property and equipment, net

2,093,011



1,951,147 Long-term investments

473,247



388,055 Restricted cash

25,315



24,966 Operating lease assets

3,555,808



3,302,402 Other assets

72,830



63,158 Goodwill

21,939



21,939 Total assets $ 7,911,493

$ 6,927,504 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 207,541

$ 184,566 Accrued payroll and benefits

155,015



170,456 Accrued liabilities

151,148



147,539 Unearned revenue

156,320



183,071 Current operating lease liabilities

244,994



236,248 Income tax payable

172,689



- Total current liabilities

1,087,707



921,880 Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,773,087



3,495,162 Deferred income tax liabilities

111,089



98,623 Other liabilities

53,296



43,816 Total liabilities

5,025,179



4,559,481 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, no shares issued as of September

30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 230,000 shares authorized, 37,467 and 37,320 shares issued

as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

375



373 Additional paid-in capital

1,917,868



1,829,304 Treasury stock, at cost, 9,982 and 9,693 common shares as of September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

(4,798,748)



(4,282,014) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,080)



(7,888) Retained earnings

5,774,899



4,828,248 Total shareholders' equity

2,886,314



2,368,023 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,911,493

$ 6,927,504

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)













Nine months ended

September 30,

2023

2022 Operating activities









Net income $ 946,651

$ 675,374 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

233,902



212,814 Deferred income tax provision

12,465



(8,567) Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

30,536



15,127 Provision for credit losses

565



(969) Stock-based compensation expense

86,557



77,371 Other

(17,272)



(13,045) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

33,666



22,891 Inventory

(4,508)



(1,056) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(23,494)



(3,169) Operating lease assets

185,056



171,464 Other assets

(6,939)



(1,537) Accounts payable

4,886



10,774 Accrued payroll and benefits

(14,902)



(32,861) Accrued liabilities

1,882



(16,562) Unearned revenue

(21,190)



(18,141) Income tax payable/receivable

220,427



(18,070) Operating lease liabilities

(156,180)



(153,200) Other long-term liabilities

5,910



2,968 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,518,018



921,606 Investing activities









Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment

(388,801)



(335,518) Purchases of investments

(845,981)



(513,813) Maturities of investments

440,788



202,997 Net cash used in investing activities

(793,994)



(646,334) Financing activities









Acquisition of treasury stock

(437,305)



(629,775) Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards

(68,613)



(92,374) Other financing activities

546



(586) Net cash used in financing activities

(505,372)



(722,735) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

4



(1,170) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

218,656



(448,633) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

408,966



846,230 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 627,622

$ 397,597 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Income taxes paid $ 54,615

$ 227,452 Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 81,724

$ 58,127 Acquisition of treasury stock accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 15,312

$ 5,999

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



































For the three months ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Number of restaurants opened



62



47



41



100



43 Chipotle permanent closures



(1)



-



-



-



(1) Chipotle relocations



(2)



(3)



(4)



(3)



(4) Non-Chipotle permanent closures



(6)



-



-



-



- Number of restaurants at end of period



3,321



3,268



3,224



3,187



3,090 Average restaurant sales

$ 2,972

$ 2,941

$ 2,892

$ 2,824

$ 2,796 Comparable restaurant sales increase



5.0 %



7.4 %



10.9 %



5.6 %



7.6 %

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented in the text above to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is net income excluding expenses related to restaurant and corporate asset impairment, corporate restructuring, certain legal proceedings, stock-based compensation modification expense, unrealized gains on equity investments, separation costs, and certain other costs. Adjusted general and administrative expense is general and administrative expense excluding corporate restructuring, certain legal proceedings, stock-based compensation modification expense, separation costs, and certain other costs. The adjusted effective income tax rate is the effective income tax rate adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments. Restaurant Level Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to the revenues generated by our restaurants less their direct operating costs which consist of food, beverage and packaging, labor, occupancy and other operating costs. This performance measure primarily includes the costs that restaurant level managers can directly control and excludes other costs that are essential to conduct our business. Management uses restaurant level operating margin as a measure of restaurant performance. Management believes restaurant level operating margin is useful to investors in that it highlights trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate meaningful evaluation of our operating performance across periods. These adjustments are intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as our management, which uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating the company's performance. Our adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted effective income tax rate and restaurant level operating margin measures may not be comparable to other companies' adjusted measures. These adjustments are not necessarily indicative of what our actual financial performance would have been during the periods presented and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further details regarding these adjustments are included in the tables below.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30,

2023

2022 Net income $ 313,217

$ 257,138 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Restaurant costs:









Operating lease asset impairment and other restaurant costs(1)

-



698 Corporate Restructuring:









Duplicate rent expense(2)

-



1,034 Employee related and other restructuring costs(3)

1,334



- Stock-based compensation modification expense(4)

-



768 Separation costs(5)

-



3,538 Other adjustments(6)

-



961 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 1,334

$ 6,999 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above(7)

(221)



1,686 After tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments $ 1,113

$ 8,685 Adjusted net income $ 314,330

$ 265,823











Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

27,681



27,956 Diluted earnings per share $ 11.32

$ 9.20 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 11.36

$ 9.51













(1) Operating lease asset impairment charges and other expenses for restaurants due to closures, relocations, or underperformance. (2) Duplicate rent expense for the corporate headquarter relocation and office consolidation announced in May 2018. (3) Charges for third-party vendors, stock-based compensation, and employee severance related to the May 2023 optimization of our organizational structure. (4) Charges for a COVID-19 related modification made in December 2020 to our 2018 performance shares. (5) Expenses related to an employee separation, which consist of incremental compensation costs net of forfeitures of stock-based compensation. (6) Other adjustments consist of impairment charges for certain corporate assets. (7) Adjustments relate to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (in thousands) (unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30,

2023

2022 General and administrative expenses $ 159,501

$ 140,896 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Restructuring expense(1)

(1,334)



(1,034) Stock-based compensation modification expense(2)

-



(768) Separation costs(3)

-



(3,538) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ (1,334)

$ (5,340) Adjusted general and administrative expenses $ 158,167

$ 135,556













(1) For three months ended September 30, 2023, third-party vendor expense, stock-based compensation, and employee severance related to the May 2023 optimization of our organizational structure. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, duplicate rent expense for the corporate headquarter relocation and office consolidation announced in May 2018. (2) Charges for a COVID-19 related modification made in December 2020 to our 2018 performance shares. (3) Expenses related to an employee separation, which consisted of incremental compensation costs net of forfeitures of stock-based compensation.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30,

2023

2022 Effective income tax rate 24.2 %

24.4 % Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(1) -



(1.0)

Adjusted effective income tax rate 24.2 %

23.4 %













(1) Adjustments related to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Restaurant Level Operating Margin (in thousands) (unaudited)

























Three months ended September 30,

2023

Percent of total

revenue

2022

Percent of total

revenue Income from operations $ 394,950

16.0 %

$ 336,253

15.1 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















General and administrative expenses

159,501

6.5





140,896

6.3

Depreciation and amortization

78,546

3.2





71,416

3.2

Pre-opening costs

9,605

0.4





7,618

0.3

Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals

7,241

0.3





6,363

0.3

Total non-GAAP Adjustments $ 254,893

10.3 %

$ 226,293

10.2 % Restaurant level operating margin $ 649,843

26.3 %

$ 562,546

25.3 %

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.