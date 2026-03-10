CHIPOTLE BRINGS BACK "TATTED LIKE A CHIPOTLE BAG" BOGO WITH SUPERFAN SWAE LEE FOR FRIDAY THE 13TH

On Friday, March 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. local time, Chipotle will offer a "flash" one-hour BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer 1 for fans who are "tatted like a Chipotle bag"

for fans who are "tatted like a Chipotle bag" The promotion is inspired by the Friday the 13th "flash tattoo" tradition, when tattoo shops drop "flash sheets" of small, pre-designed tattoos to commemorate the day

Chipotle tapped American hip-hop superstar Swae Lee to co-create an exclusive, limited-edition temporary tattoo flash sheet, available only at one Miami restaurant on Friday the 13th2

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will celebrate its tatted superfans with a "flash" one-hour BOGO offer on Friday, March 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. local time in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France and Germany.¹

The promotion draws inspiration from popular memes about people being "tatted like a Chipotle bag" (see HERE and HERE). Chipotle is inviting fans to show up in-restaurant during the one-hour "flash" window with any tattoo—whether it's permanent ink, a temporary tattoo, or a drawn-on design—to unlock the BOGO.

On Friday, March 13, the "Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag" BOGO offer returns at all Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada from 3 - 4 p.m. local time for tattooed guests.

"What started as an internet meme became a real-world expression of fandom for our brand," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer. "Bringing this promotion back for Friday the 13th further establishes our connection with the tattoo community, and partnering with Swae Lee allows us to spotlight his authentic passion for the brand and give our fans something extra to commemorate the moment together."

Introducing the Swae Lee x Chipotle Flash Tattoo Sheet

To level up the celebration, Chipotle is partnering with tatted Chipotle superfan and multi-platinum-selling hip-hop superstar Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd to co-create an exclusive temporary tattoo flash sheet inspired by the bold, passionate rambling artwork fans know from Chipotle's takeout bags. Guests can score the Swae Lee x Chipotle designs exclusively at the Midtown Miami restaurant (3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33127) on Friday, March 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. ET, while supplies last.2 The Chipotle tattoos are available in Miami – home to Swae Lee and considered one of America's most tattooed cities.

"'Tatted like a Chipotle bag' is really about self-expression," said Swae Lee. "It was cool to bring it into the real world and create designs that actually feel like me."

The partnership follows the release of Swae Lee's "FLAMMABLE"–the first single off his long-awaited debut solo LP, SAME DIFFERENCE, out April 3. The new project marks a bold new era for one of hip-hop's most innovative artists.

Gen Z is obsessed with all things nostalgia, driving a flurry of "2026 is the new 2016" social media content since January to reminisce about their favorite viral moments from 10 years ago. Chipotle and Swae are tapping into this 2016 trend by turning back the clock with nostalgic content featuring one of the artist's most viral anthems from the era. Fans can tune into Chipotle's Instagram @Chipotle on Wednesday, March 11 for the reveal.

Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag Origin Story

The phrase "tatted like a Chipotle bag" gained traction during the 2019 professional football championship halftime performance when fans on social media compared the headline performer's tattoos to the artwork on Chipotle's to-go bags (see HERE). Since then, the viral moment has inspired fun, original content across various platforms, with some fans literally wearing their Chipotle love on their sleeves (see HERE). On June 13, 2025, the first Chipotle tattoo BOGO promotion drove Chipotle's highest-ever sales during the 3 to 4 p.m. non-peak hour.

1 – The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by a tattoo-wearing customer. A tattoo can mean a real tattoo, a temporary tattoo, a drawn-on tattoo, or another creative iteration invoking tattoos, as determined at the sole discretion of restaurant staff. Valid only on March 13, 2026, from 3 to 4 p.m. local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating Chipotle locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice.

2 – Purchase required; purchasers will receive 1 flash tattoo sheet per transaction beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET and continuing while supplies last. Available only on in-restaurant purchases from the Chipotle location at 3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33127. Additional restrictions may apply.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.