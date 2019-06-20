Chipotle Catering Turns Summer Bikini Season Into Burrito Season

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the official first day of summer tomorrow, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced that it's also officially summer catering season. Whether it's a group of six for a summer soiree, or a crew of two-hundred for an evening extravaganza, Chipotle creates custom catering options that fit all types of diets and lifestyles.

With three different, build-your-own options, Chipotle Catering allows groups to completely customize the meal to effortlessly accommodate different group sizes and variety eating preferences. Named as one of the most allergy friendly restaurant chains in America by AllergyEats, Chipotle satisfies everyone except those allergic to delicious food.

"Chipotle Catering is truly a jack of all trades that breaks the monotony of standard group orders," said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital and Off-Premise at Chipotle. "It provides the opportunity for everyone to utilize all of our real ingredients to create exactly what they want."

If the whole squad is already set on burritos, there's also Burritos by the Box. Each burrito is individually wrapped, packed into bundles by the box and ready for whatever burrito bash you have planned. Plus, for every two burritos Chipotle includes a bag of chips, tomatillo-green chili salsa, sour cream and of course, guac.

And for those just looking to snack this summer, there's also the chips and salsa spread, complete with all four salsas and your choice of guac or queso. After all, summer is the perfect time to take a dip…of guac with a perfectly seasoned chip.

As if you needed more incentive, catering is a great way to earn Chipotle Rewards points towards free Chipotle. Chipotle Rewards members earn 10 points per dollar spent on catering orders, either by ordering online through your Chipotle Rewards account or by scanning your digital member code before paying in-restaurant.

To place a catering order, call (855) 985-1582 or click here.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of March 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

