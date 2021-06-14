Chipotle Celebrates American Athletes With "Team Chipotle" Menu And New Episodes Of "Unwrapped"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is celebrating American athletes with new digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and new episodes of its popular "Unwrapped" video series. Chipotle is focused on helping athletes perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.

Introducing Team Chipotle

Starting today, fans have the chance to eat like America’s top athletes through new "Team Chipotle" menu items. In addition, the brand worked with partner athletes to launch behind-the-scenes training content as part of its “Unwrapped” series.

The Julie Ertz Bowl

Steak, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Romaine Lettuce, and Gua

The Nneka Ogwumike Bowl

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac

The Kate Courtney Bowl

Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

The Kolohe Andino Salad

Supergreens Salad Mix, Barbacoa, White Rice, Black Beans, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Guac

The Brooke Raboutou Salad

Supergreens Salad Mix, Sofritas, Brown Rice, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac

The Alix Klineman Bowl

Double Chicken, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Extra Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Light Romaine Lettuce, Light Sour Cream, and Guac

The Jagger Eaton Burrito

Steak, White Rice, Black Beans, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Cheese, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

The Michael Norman Burrito

Double Wrapped Burrito, Double Chicken, Light Brown Rice, Light Black Beans, Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

America's Top Athletes...Unwrapped

In addition to the new digital menu items, Chipotle worked with partner athletes to launch behind-the-scenes training content as part of its "Unwrapped" series. The "Unwrapped" videos provide an inside look at Chipotle's athlete super fans and what it takes to compete at the highest level.

All Chipotle "Unwrapped" videos can be viewed here: www.chipotle.com/teamchipotle.

"Chipotle is proud to be an integral part of athletes' training regimens across all levels," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to share Team Chipotle's stories and rally our fans around these elite competitors."

First-Ever Athlete TV Spot

Next month, Chipotle will air its first-ever national TV commercial featuring a professional athlete. The ad, which highlights Julie Ertz's training routine, will air starting July 5 during the U.S. Women's National Team game vs. Mexico. Fans can view the ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJrFlLBejIo&list=PLo5Sq8vGKhMP0LdXBqaUCK-g0tNvNxjFv&index=10.

Ertz has been a long-time super fan of Chipotle and had her go-to order featured as an official digital menu item once previously in July 2019. Ertz also famously had her first date with husband Zach Ertz at a Chipotle restaurant.

