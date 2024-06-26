CHIPOTLE (NYSE: CMG) SHARES TO BEGIN TRADING ON A POST-SPLIT BASIS TODAY

CMG will begin trading following the company's historic 50-for-1 stock split

After market close yesterday, shareholders of record as of June 18, 2024 , received 49 additional shares for each share held

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today announced that its 50-for-1 stock split was effective after market close yesterday and its shares will begin trading on a post-split basis today.

After market close yesterday, shareholders of record as of June 18, 2024, received 49 additional shares for each share held. To commemorate this special event and in recognition of the company's strong performance, Chipotle will offer a special one-time equity grant to all restaurant general managers as well as crew members with more than 20 years of service.

"Today we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our employees by increasing ownership accessibility for team members and new investors," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle. "We're excited for our employee shareholders to participate in our company's financial success as they help further our mission to Cultivate a Better World."

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the expected timing of the one-time equity grant, Chipotle's future growth opportunities, and anticipated new shareholders are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and we assume no obligation to update them. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release, including the risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.