Chipotle Continues To Evolve Its Loyalty Program And App Experience With Record Digital Sales

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is continuing to evolve its digital experience with enhancements to the Chipotle Rewards program, which has helped the business already surpass $2 billion in digital sales this year. The Chipotle Rewards program now boasts 24 million members and remains among the fastest growing loyalty programs in the history of the restaurant industry.

Chipotle is officially rolling out Extras, an exclusive feature for Chipotle Rewards members that unlocks access to extra points, helping members get to free Chipotle even faster. To celebrate the launch of Extras, Chipotle Rewards members can get double points on a purchase through September 3.

Extras gamifies Chipotle Rewards with personalized challenges to earn extra points and collect achievement badges. Chipotle is the first national restaurant brand to launch badges as part of its loyalty program. To celebrate the launch of Extras, Chipotle Rewards members can get double points on a purchase through September 3*.

How it Works

Chipotle Rewards members can access Extras by visiting their profile on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Members can participate in Extras to earn extra points towards rewards, plus collect all-new achievement badges. Points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards in the Rewards Exchange for free menu items, apparel, and more.

"Offering new ways to engage with Chipotle is essential to the ongoing evolution of our digital business," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The new Extras feature gamifies Chipotle Rewards through special challenges and allows Rewards members to celebrate their achievements with special badges."

Chipotle Rewards members earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app – and now with Extras, can have chances to earn even more. Members can redeem their points in the Rewards Exchange, choosing from more than fifteen different reward options including free guac, drinks, and apparel from Chipotle Goods. Members can also redeem their points to support a variety of Chipotle's non-profit partners like The Farmlink Project, National Young Farmers Coalition, and the National Urban League. For more information on Chipotle Rewards, fans can visit: chipotle.com/rewards.

*Valid for 20 points per $1 spent in a single transaction for Chipotle Rewards account holders from September 1 through September 3, 2021. Maximum one eligible transaction during the promotional period. Presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account required to earn the offer. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Not valid on catering orders. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,850 restaurants as of June 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 102,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

