Chipotle Innovates Lifestyle Bowls By Adding Supergreens Salad Mix And Whole30® Compliant Chicken

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that it's rolling out a Supergreens salad mix nationally this week. Made of hand-cut romaine, antioxidant-rich baby kale and crisp baby spinach, Supergreens will replace the existing romaine-only salad base. This is Chipotle's second new menu item added in the last four months, following the successful launch of Carne Asada in September 2019. Chipotle has also made its grilled, Adobo chicken Whole30® compliant by switching the oil in its marinade, keeping the same great taste, but providing guests with specific dietary goals more options.

Chipotle's New Supergreens Lifestyle Bowls

Chipotle was the first in the fast-casual industry to offer preconfigured, diet driven Lifestyle Bowls last year, which aided its digital sales growth to hit a $1B milestone recently. Statistics have shown that less than 25% of people stay committed to their new year's resolutions after 30 days, and only 8% accomplish them. To help people stick to their goals, Chipotle is expanding and innovating its Lifestyle Bowls and offering free delivery for the entire month of January when you purchase a pre-configured Lifestyle Bowl via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls continue to help consumers effortlessly adhere to a variety of dietary choices, including Whole30®, Keto, Paleo, high protein, vegan and vegetarian.

"The new year is a popular time for people to participate in Whole30®, so we're excited that Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls continue to take the stress out of healthy eating on-the-go," said Melissa Hartwig Urban, Whole30® co-founder. "Convenience is key to staying on track, so I worked closely with the culinary team at Chipotle to create three compliant bowls for the Whole30® community."

The full ingredient make-up of the Lifestyle Bowls is available below.

3 Whole30® Salad Bowls: Supergreens, chicken, carne asada or carnitas, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa and guacamole

Supergreens, chicken, carne asada or carnitas, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa and guacamole 2 Keto Salad Bowls: Supergreens, steak or chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese and guacamole

Supergreens, steak or chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese and guacamole Paleo Salad Bowl: Supergreens, chicken, fajita veggies, tomatillo-green salsa and guacamole

Supergreens, chicken, fajita veggies, tomatillo-green salsa and guacamole High Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and shredded romaine lettuce

White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and shredded romaine lettuce Vegan Bowl: Brown rice, black beans, plant-based Sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, shredded romaine lettuce

Brown rice, black beans, plant-based Sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, shredded romaine lettuce Vegetarian Salad Bowl: Supergreens, brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guacamole

"At Chipotle, we are always looking for ways to innovate the existing menu offering," said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle. "Lifestyle Bowls allow us to preconfigure our real ingredients, including the new Supergreens salad blend, in a way that helps our guests reach or maintain their health and wellness goals."

Free delivery is valid only for orders placed and fulfilled through 1/31/20 that contain a Lifestyle Bowl, except that all qualifying delivery is free through 1/6/20 and on 1/13/20, in all cases within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Lifestyle Bowls may not be altered from preconfigured selections. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of September 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

