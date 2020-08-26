Chipotle Launches Chipotle IQ To Put Fans' Brand Knowledge To The Test

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that will test fans' knowledge of Chipotle's sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts. The first 250,000 test takers who answer all 10 randomly selected Chipotle IQ questions correctly will receive a digital BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer.

Fans who are up for the challenge can visit www.chipotleiq.com.

"Chipotle IQ allows our customers to discover Chipotle in a whole new way and rewards our most devoted brand experts," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're introducing a test our fans will actually be excited to take."

Official Chipotle IQ Study Guide

Keep track of time

a. These BOGOs will go fast. Think beyond the bowl

a. Chipotle IQ questions include everything Chipotle – inside and outside the restaurant.

The test features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers

a. You.

b. Got.

c. This. Failure is actually an option

a. You will have an unlimited amount of tries to pass Chipotle IQ. The reward is real (and delicious)

a. Score a perfect 100% on Chipotle IQ and you will have a chance to win a digital BOGO code sent via text.

Chipotle Free Delivery Monday

Chipotle is offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Monday through September 28, 2020.

No purchase necessary to play or win. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Contest Period begins 08/26/20 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ends the earlier of (i) 09/01/20 at 11:59 p.m.; or (ii) when all prizes have been awarded. To enter, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game. Up to 250,000 prizes available. Limit one (1) prize per eligible entrant. See Official Rules at http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules for how to enter, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, and complete details. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

Free delivery offer valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on Mondays from 8/24/20-9/28/20 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery or digital order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate the offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 91,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

