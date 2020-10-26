Chipotle Launches Real Foodprint, Introduces Sustainability Impact Trackers For Digital Orders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the debut of Real Foodprint, a sustainability impact tracker that compares average values for each of Chipotle's 53 real ingredients to their conventional counterparts against five (5) key metrics:

Less Carbon in the Atmosphere

Measured in grams

Gallons of Water Saved

Improved Soil Health

Measured in sq feet

Organic Land Supported

Measured in sq feet

Antibiotics Avoided

Measured in milligrams

With Real Foodprint, Chipotle is the first brand to provide detailed impact data about its ingredients for guests Tweet this The Real Foodprint feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com is the first radically transparent sustainability tracker of its kind, showing the sustainable impact guests are helping make on the planet by choosing Chipotle's real, responsibly-sourced ingredients versus conventional ones. Real Foodprint compares average values for each of Chipotle’s 53 real ingredients to their conventional counterparts against five (5) key metrics: Less Carbon in the Atmosphere, Gallons of Water Saved, Improved Soil Health, Organic Land Supported, and Antibiotics Avoided.

Chipotle is the first brand to provide detailed impact data about its ingredients for guests, holding the brand accountable for cultivating a better world.

For more information on Real Foodprint, fans can visit: www.chipotle.com/realfoodprint.

HowGood Partnership

Metrics for Real Foodprint are provided by HowGood (www.howgood.com), a mission-driven, independent research company with the world's largest sustainability database for products and ingredients. HowGood aggregates information from Chipotle's suppliers and over 450 unique data sources, including peer-reviewed scientific literature, industry findings, and research from government and non-governmental organizations, to evaluate the average impact of Chipotle's 53 real ingredients on the environment and animal welfare. Chipotle is the first restaurant brand to partner with HowGood.

Real Foodprint Guest Experience

At the order confirmation screen on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, guests will receive data on five (5) key metrics computed based on averages for the ingredients included in their order. The tracker compares Chipotle's ingredients and sourcing standards to an industry average, and the metrics provide a snapshot of computed environmental savings across categories. Fans can use the simulator on the Real Foodprint site to share their order's tracker results with their followers using the latest technology from Twitter.

"Beyond asking people to make the right choice for the climate based on a carbon label, we are demonstrating the impact of our sourcing practices through data computed based on the ingredients in our guests' orders," said Caitlin Leibert, Head of Sustainability, Chipotle. "While our guests can make good choices for the planet by simply eating at Chipotle, the radical transparency provided by Real Foodprint also holds us accountable to improve our practices and source more sustainably over time. It is the combination of transparency for our guests and Chipotle's commitment to higher standards that make Real Foodprint so impactful."

Bill Nye the Real Foodprint Guy

Chipotle has teamed up with Bill Nye the Science Guy to demonstrate how Real Foodprint works. In his latest TikTok video, Bill explores the environmental savings data computed for his favorite Chipotle order, a burrito bowl with white rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, and Queso Blanco: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJmMXepx/. Bill Nye's burrito bowl is now available in the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.

Determining Chipotle's Impact

To develop Real Foodprint, HowGood evaluated Chipotle's award-winning sourcing standards for all 53 ingredients to demonstrate the impact each Chipotle digital order is helping to have on the planet. The positive change in impact across the five key metrics is the difference between average data for each ingredient based on Chipotle's sourcing standards and conventional, industry average standards.

HowGood also aggregated data on the percentage of each ingredient used in each Chipotle menu item, to help tailor each guest's Real Foodprint tracker. HowGood's thorough assessment of Chipotle's ingredients ensures the brand can adjust its supply chain over time and continue to minimize the impact of each ingredient.

"Having worked with top global brands across the industry, we are particularly excited about Chipotle's approach to providing a truly comprehensive view of ingredient impact," said Alexander Gillett, Chief Executive Officer of HowGood. "We're optimistic that their trailblazing could set a new tone for radical transparency, and excited to have partnered with them to provide the level of granular, exhaustive data they are committed to using."

Defining Conventional Sourcing

To establish the industry average, HowGood used data from authoritative sources like the United States Department of Agriculture, World Health Organization and United States Food & Drug Administration to determine a baseline for conventional production of food.

"For more than 25 years, Chipotle has been dedicated to responsibly sourcing every single one of our ingredients and creating industry leading practices around animal welfare and sustainability," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Now, with Real Foodprint, our guests can see how this commitment is better for the planet in each individual order."

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

