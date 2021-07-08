Chipotle Leverages TikTok Resumes To Help Grow Its Purpose-Driven Workforce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is among the first brands to leverage TikTok Resumes to recruit purpose-driven Gen-Z applicants and grow its workforce. Moreover, the company will host its second "Coast To Coast Career Day" on July 15 with the goal of hiring an additional 15,000 employees to meet current demand and accommodate future growth.

TikTok Resumes

Due to the competitive labor market, Chipotle is continuing to experiment with new methods of meeting its potential applicants where they are. Through TikTok Resumes, Chipotle's prospective applicants can showcase their authenticity and true passions in unique ways outside of a traditional resume or sit-down interview.

For Chipotle job listings, examples of standout TikTok video resumes, links to TikTok profiles who create career- or job-related content, and the functionality to apply and submit videos for posted jobs, fans can access TikTok Resumes via the TikTok app or on www.tiktokresumes.com. Candidates must use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume. Chipotle's TikTok Resume program will be accepting submissions through July 31.

"Given the current hiring climate and our strong growth trajectory, it's essential to find new platforms to directly engage in meaningful career conversations with Gen-Z," said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer. "TikTok has been ingrained into Chipotle's DNA for some time and now we're evolving our presence to help bring in top talent to our restaurants."

Coast to Coast Career Day

Applicants can reserve July 15 interview times at Chipotle restaurants across the country, which will feature designated waiting areas for interviewees. Coast to Coast Career Day interviews will take place between 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. local time at participating locations.

For more information or to schedule an interview, candidates can visit coasttocoastcareerday.com.

In June, Chipotle increased wages resulting in a $15 average hourly wage and starting wages ranging from $11 to $18 per hour. In addition to best-in-class benefits and a competitive hourly rate, Chipotle's crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average total compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business. Since the start of 2021, Chipotle has hired more than 82,000 crew members and had more than 4,200 promotions among its restaurant staff.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Founded in 1993, Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM .

ABOUT TIKTOK

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

