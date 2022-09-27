CHIPOTLE PILOTS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE THE EMPLOYEE AND GUEST EXPERIENCE

Operational optimization tools and advanced location-based technology tests show early efficiencies in-restaurant

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE: CMG) today announced it is piloting advanced technologies to enhance its employee and guest experience by streamlining operations and reducing friction. The company recently began piloting two new technologies in its restaurants to deliver precise forecasting, optimal quality, and increased convenience for digital guests.

Kitchen Management System

In select Southern California restaurants, Chipotle is piloting a cook to needs kitchen management system that provides demand-based cooking and ingredient preparation forecasts to optimize throughput and freshness while minimizing food waste. Leveraging AI and machine learning, the system monitors ingredient levels in real time and notifies the crew how much to prep, cook and when to start cooking, while automatically populating real time production planning for each restaurant.

"The new kitchen management system has alleviated manual tasks for our crew and given restaurant managers the tools they need to make informed in the moment decisions, ultimately enabling them to focus on an exceptional culinary and an outstanding guest experience," said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer.

Chipotle's new kitchen management system, powered by PreciTaste, is currently being tested at eight restaurants in Orange County, Calif. Early results indicate the pilot is effectively streamlining kitchen operations for crew members while always ensuring a full line of fresh ingredients for guests.

Contextual Restaurant Experience

The company is simultaneously piloting advanced location-based technology to enhance its app functionality and provide a seamless, convenient experience for guests. For guests who opt-in, the program can engage with Chipotle App users upon arrival and utilizes real time data to enhance their experience with order readiness messaging, wrong pick-up location detection, reminders to scan the Chipotle Rewards QR code at checkout, and more.

"Empowering our restaurants with advanced technologies is critical for operational excellence and better positions our teams for our ambitious growth plans," added Scott Boatright, Chief Restaurant Officer.

Chipotle's contextual restaurant program, utilizing Radius Networks' technology platform, Flybuy, is currently being tested at 73 restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio. Early results indicate positive performance with improved in-store rewards engagement, order alert notifications, and efficiencies with earlier assignments for marketplace delivery drivers.

AI Kitchen Assistant

Chipotle's autonomous kitchen assistant introduced earlier this year to drive efficiencies through collaborative robotics has moved to its next stage of operational testing. Chippy, which integrates culinary traditions with artificial intelligence to make tortilla chips, was relocated from the Chipotle Cultivate Center to official installation in-restaurant. Chippy will start cooking chips for guests next month in a Fountain Valley, CA location while the brand leverages its stage-gate process to listen, test and learn from crew and guest feedback before deciding on a national implementation strategy.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of June 30, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

