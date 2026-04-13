CHIPOTLE RELAUNCHES REWARDS WITH "REWARDS ON REPEAT," DELIVERING MORE VALUE WITHOUT TRADE-OFFS

With 21 million active members driving a significant portion of the company's sales, Chipotle enters its next phase of digital growth

New benefits include monthly free food drops, expanded redemption options and extended points expiration

A new in-restaurant campaign and crew incentives are designed to drive real-time enrollment and engagement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the next evolution of Chipotle Rewards alongside a fully redesigned in-app experience, now available in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec). Anchored in a new platform, "Rewards on Repeat," the relaunch is designed to deliver more frequent rewards, greater flexibility and deeper everyday engagement for members.

Chipotle Mexican Grill debuts “Rewards on Repeat,” a relaunch of its loyalty program designed to deliver more frequent rewards, greater flexibility and a redesigned digital experience for members.

As loyalty programs become increasingly central to restaurant competition and consumer decision-making, Chipotle is entering its next phase of digital growth with a scaled platform and significant room to expand, particularly as younger diners choose where to eat based on rewards.

Recent reporting shows nearly half of all restaurant loyalty program signups in 2024 came from Gen Z, marking the first time the generation surpassed millennials as the most active demographic in loyalty enrollments.¹ Additionally, one in four diners say they would switch to a less-preferred restaurant for better loyalty perks, underscoring the competitive stakes.¹

Unlike many recent loyalty program updates across the industry, Chipotle's relaunch is fully additive, introducing new benefits and improving existing ones.

Rewards on Repeat for All Members

Chipotle's enhanced program is designed to deliver greater value, added flexibility and more ways to engage – while preserving the features members already know and love.



Highlights include:

Extra Value from Day One Beginning April 13, new members will receive free Chips and Guac with a purchase after joining 2 , delivering immediate rewards at sign-up.

Monthly Free Food Drops Return Chipotle will reintroduce Freepotle, its recurring free food promotion, and commit to monthly free bonus Reward drops 3 , to deliver even more value for members who engage throughout the year and faster rewards without prior purchase for those just getting started.

Choose Your Own Birthday Reward Members can now select their preferred birthday reward with a 30-day redemption window that gives guests more flexibility to celebrate on their own schedule. Options include guac, queso, chips or a fountain drink.

Expanded Redemption Options The refreshed Rewards Exchange introduces lower point thresholds and new offers, including 50% off an entrée, Build Your Own options for groups and bundled meal rewards, giving members more flexibility to choose the rewards they want.

Always-On Extras and Gamification Extras will evolve, offering an always-on experience with interactive challenges that unlock more points and drive incremental visits.

Points Don't Expire with a Qualifying Purchase Per Year Points remain active with just one qualifying purchase per year, extending the previous six-month window and giving members more time and flexibility to redeem rewards.



Chipotle Rewards Redesign

Alongside these program enhancements, Chipotle is launching a fully redesigned Rewards experience within its app. The updated interface centralizes all Rewards content into a single, easy-to-navigate destination, improving visibility into points balances, redemption progress, challenges and offers.

The redesign also introduces an enhanced points tracker and elevates gamification features, creating a more intuitive and engaging experience while enabling Chipotle to deliver more personalized interactions at scale.

Rewards for In-Restaurant Guests

While nearly 90% of digital transactions are linked to Rewards, only about 20% of in-restaurant transactions are, representing a significant opportunity for growth.

To close this gap, Chipotle is launching a comprehensive in-restaurant acquisition campaign alongside the relaunch. The effort includes prominent in-store placements such as menu panels, table tents, cups, receipts and cashwrap messaging to capture guest attention at key moments throughout the visit.

Crew members will play a critical role in driving enrollment through a system-wide incentive program tied to new member sign-ups, supported by internal communications and training to reinforce Rewards education at the point of interaction.

Together, these efforts turn every restaurant visit into an opportunity to enroll and engage with Chipotle Rewards.

"Our Rewards platform now drives a significant portion of our sales and connects us with more than 21 million active members," said Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. "With 'Rewards on Repeat,' we're delivering more rewards to all members, more often, and enhancing existing benefits. This relaunch reflects what our guests want most: immediate value, personalization and a seamless experience whether they're dining in our restaurants or ordering through the app."

For more information or to join Chipotle Rewards, visit Chipotle.com or download the Chipotle app. Chipotle Rewards is subject to the Chipotle Rewards Terms and Conditions, available at https://www.chipotle.com/rewards-terms.

1 – Business Insider, "Gen Z Leads Restaurant Loyalty Signups, Reshaping Rewards Programs," February 16, 2026.

2 – New members receive one free order of chips and guacamole with a purchase of $5.00 or more, excluding tax and tip. One-time use only. Expires if not used within 7 days after it has been added to a participant's account. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled in-restaurant at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada, and when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or online. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account will be required to redeem. Not valid on catering, Burritos by the Box, or orders via third party delivery platforms. Additional limitations may apply; void where prohibited.

3 – $5 minimum purchase required to redeem.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East, and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill