Chipotle Salutes Veterans With Special BOGO Deal On Nov. 11

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the contributions of our military around the country, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is offering a special buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer from open to close on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11, 2018.

The BOGO promotion will be available for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID, at all restaurants in the U.S. from open to close on Veterans Day. The offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

"This is just a small way we can give back to our country's bravest men and women," said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle. "We can't thank our troops and veterans enough for their services and we hope they enjoy a delicious meal on November 11."

This promotion is valid on in-store purchases only and may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Limit one free menu item per military ID, subject to availability. Free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and is to be collected by valid ID holder only.

For more information, please visit Chipotle.com/militaryappreciation.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without added colors, flavors or other additives. Chipotle had more than 2,460 restaurants as of September 30, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle starting with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

