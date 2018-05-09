Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership

DENVER, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and DoorDash shared results today for the successful launch of their new national delivery partnership. Chipotle has seen a 667 percent increase in weekly delivery orders since initiating the partnership.

"Chipotle is dedicated to increasing the accessibility of our real food, made with real ingredients, regardless of where our customers are or how they like to order," said Curt Garner, chief digital and information officer at Chipotle. "The DoorDash partnership makes delivery available from more than 1,500 Chipotle restaurants across the country – our largest delivery partnership to date – so enjoying Chipotle's food is now even easier and more convenient."

"We hit the ground running during our first week as Chipotle's largest on-demand partner, and we're just getting started," said Christopher Payne, chief operating officer at DoorDash. "DoorDash looks forward to building on our momentum as we continue to expand operations with Chipotle across the U.S. and Canada."

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Chipotle customers received free delivery on Chipotle orders of $10 or more placed through DoorDash from Monday, April 30 to Sunday, May 6, including May 5 in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

As customers become more mobile and on-the-go, Chipotle is working to provide them with the same delicious food and intuitive, quick experience they get when ordering in the restaurant. Most Chipotle restaurants now have a second make-line, which is dedicated to fulfilling online and digital orders. The second make-line is separate from the customer-facing line, thereby enabling digital orders with no disruption to in-store customer orders and boosting speeds for all orders. In fact, last week Chipotle had record high digital orders with no impact to the in-store customer experience.

A few highlights of Chipotle's partnership to date with DoorDash include:

The average DoorDash delivery time – from order to drop-off – was 34 minutes

Chicago , Dallas and Denver saw the most delivery orders

, and saw the most delivery orders The most frequently ordered items nationwide were burrito bowls, burritos, and chips and guacamole

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, started Chipotle with the idea that food served fast did not have to be a typical fast food experience. Today, Chipotle continues to offer a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in an interactive style allowing people to get exactly what they want. Chipotle seeks out extraordinary ingredients that are not only fresh, but that are raised responsibly, with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce them. Chipotle prepares its food using real, wholesome ingredients and without the use of added colors, flavors or other additives typically found in fast food. Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993 and now operates more than 2,400 restaurants. For more information, visit Chipotle.com.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 800 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding our ability to fulfill digital orders, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words and phrases such as "will", "seek", "confident that", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. Past results do not guarantee future performance. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date any such statements are made and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the uncertainty of our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales due to factors such as changes in consumers' perceptions of our brand, including as a result of actual or rumored food-borne illness incidents or other negative publicity, the impact of competition, including from sources outside the restaurant industry, decreased overall consumer spending, or our possible inability to increase menu prices or realize the benefits of menu price increases; the risk of food-borne illnesses and other health concerns about our food or dining out generally; factors that could affect our ability to achieve and manage our planned expansion, such as the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites and the availability of qualified employees; the performance of new restaurants and their impact on existing restaurant sales; the potential for increased labor costs or difficulty training and retaining qualified employees, including as a result of market pressures, enhanced food safety procedures in our restaurants, or new regulatory requirements; increases in the cost of food ingredients and other key supplies or higher food costs due to changes in supply chain protocols; risks related to our marketing and advertising strategies, which may not be successful and may expose us to liabilities; supply chain risks; risks relating to our expansion into new markets, including outside the U.S., or non-traditional restaurant sites; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to our employees, our restaurant design, or the sale of food or alcoholic beverages; risks associated with our Food With Integrity philosophy, including supply shortages and potential liabilities from advertising claims and other marketing activities related to Food With Integrity; security risks associated with the acceptance of electronic payment cards or electronic storage and processing of confidential customer or employee information; risks relating to litigation, including possible governmental actions related to food-borne illness incidents, as well as class action litigation regarding employment laws, advertising claims or other matters; risks relating to our insurance coverage and self-insurance; risks regarding our ability to protect our brand and reputation; risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems; risks related to our ability to effectively manage our growth; risks associated with our recent leadership changes and our dependence on key personnel; and other risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.Chipotle.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-sees-nearly-700-percent-increase-in-delivery-orders-following-doordash-partnership-300645204.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

