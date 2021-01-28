Chipotle Tests Carside Pickup

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is testing Chipotle Carside at 29 restaurants in California. For the first time, fans can get Chipotle's real food delivered right to their parked cars using the Chipotle app.

How it Works

When ordering from participating restaurants, guests can select "Carside Pickup" in the checkout section of the Chipotle app.

After the order is confirmed, the following instructions will be displayed:

Head to the restaurant Park in a spot as close as possible to the restaurant Open the Chipotle app and tap the "I'm Here" button A Chipotle team member will bring your order to the car

Guests will also be able to select their vehicle type and color in the app, including typing in their car's make.

"As our digital business evolves, we are continuing to explore ways to remove friction and increase access to our real food," said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer. "Chipotle Carside unlocks a new, highly convenient pick up experience for guests from our restaurants' parking lots."

The Rise of Digital

Since the pandemic began, one out of three new guests have tried Chipotle through digital ordering channels. In Q3 2020, Chipotle's digital sales tripled year over year and accounted for 48.8% of sales for the quarter.

Earlier this month, Chipotle added its concierge chat bot, Pepper, to the Chipotle app to ensure that guests have an exceptional experience. App customers can now select from frequently asked questions or ask their own questions to get a response quickly.

New Access Points

Over the past year, Chipotle has rolled out a series of innovations to support the massive growth of its digital business, including:

Its first Digital Kitchen

Located just outside of the gates to the military academy in Highland Falls, NY , the newest Chipotle restaurant design only services pickup and delivery orders.

, the newest Chipotle restaurant design only services pickup and delivery orders. Chipotlanes

Chipotlanes, the brand's drive-thru digital order pickup lanes, are expected to be included in the majority of new Chipotle restaurants opening this year.

Messenger Ordering

Customers can order on Facebook Messenger by visiting facebook.com/chipotle or the Chipotle page on the Facebook app and selecting the "Message Us" option.

Group Ordering

For individuals dining with family or close friends, they can utilize Chipotle's Group Ordering feature by simply selecting 'start a group order' on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Group Ordering allows multiple people to participate in the ordering process simultaneously.

Unlimited Customization

The Unlimited Customization feature in the Chipotle app allows fans to make any ingredient light, standard or extra, replicating the in-restaurant ordering experience digitally.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With nearly 88,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

