CHIPOTLE TESTS CHICKEN AL PASTOR IN SELECT MARKETS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is testing Chicken Al Pastor at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis. Available now for a limited time, Chicken Al Pastor features the bold yet balanced flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice.

Chipotle is testing Chicken Al Pastor at select restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis. The brand's fiery chicken menu innovation features the bold yet balanced flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice.

Chipotle kitchens are heating up with the brand's latest fiery chicken menu innovation. Following the success of Pollo Asado, Chipotle is testing a new premium chicken option that adds an exciting level of spice to guests' go-to orders. Prepared in small batches throughout the day, Chicken Al Pastor is made with Responsibly Raised®, freshly grilled chicken seasoned with a powerful marinade of Chipotle's signature adobo, seared morita peppers, and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple. Chicken Al Pastor is then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and finished with a touch of fresh lime and freshly chopped cilantro.

"We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The new menu item artfully pairs fire with flavor in a uniquely Chipotle way."

To celebrate its latest menu innovation, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee* on all Chicken Al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from September 6 through September 11.

Chicken Al Pastor is available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at select locations in Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time.

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well. Available September 6 - 11, 2022 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Order must include at least one entrée with Chicken Al Pastor to qualify. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemption are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of June 30, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

